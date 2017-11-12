Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Oilers Game Day
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Stadium Series logos are revealed, prepping for a visit from the Oilers and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s outing with the Oilers from Vogs, Peerless, NHL, FOX Sports, and be sure to check out our SB Nation pals over at Copper and Blue for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Matt Niskanen and John Carlson were on hand yesterday to help unveil the logos for the team’s Stadium Series game against the Leafs. [NHL (and here, and here), Caps OT (and again)]
- Good news for the Caps, as it looks like forward Brett Connolly is ready to return tonight after missing seven games with a concussion. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- A few leftovers from the Caps’ win - and Holtby’s 200th victory - over the Penguins Friday night [Rink Rank, Dump ‘n Chase, NHL, DC Puck Drop, RMNB, FiCP]
- Investigating why the Caps might have been better off protecting Nate Schmidt over Dmitry Orlov in the expansion draft. [NoVa Caps]
- Rookie Lucas Johansen struggled in his first handful of games in Hershey but is starting to find his legs. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 54th birthday to Mark Hunter.
