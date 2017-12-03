Sunday Caps Clips: Columbus-ted
Sunday Caps Clips: Columbus-ted
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes:
Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from us, Vogs, Caps video (Caps365, locker room, Trotz), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW (and again), Frankovic, Peerless, NoVa Caps, RMNB, Columbus Post-Dispatch ($), the Athletic, and the Cannon.
- Alex Ovechkin continues his rise up the ranks of history:
With his 218th career power play goal, Alex Ovechkin has passed Mike Gartner and Jaromir Jagr for 10th place on the NHL's all-time power play goals list. Additionally, Ovechkin has tied Mark Recchi (577) for 20th place on the all-time goals list.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 3, 2017
- RMNB’s Peter Hassett joins Adam on a new episode of Japers’ Rink Radio... [Rink]
- ...and Adam repays the favor, brightening up an episode of the RMNB podcast. [RMNB]
- Nicklas Backstrom continues to be mired in a goalless drought - and yes, he’s well aware of it. [WaPo]
- News and notes from yesterday’s practice. [Caps Video (Trotz, locker room, Rinkside Update/Orlov), NoVa Caps]
- After being out since suffering a broken thumb on October 21, Andre Burakovsky is back skating and could return to practice in the next week or so. [NBCSW]
- Tom Wilson is doing a pretty decent job since being promoted to the top line. [THW]
- Congrats to Braden Holtby on being named the ECHL’s Alumnus of the Month for November. [ECHL]
- Happy 20th anniversary, 7th and F! [CapsOT]
- And finally, the All-Star Ballot is live... go vote for our boys! [NHL]
