Sunday Caps Clips: Columbus-ted

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes:

Your savory breakfast links:

  • RMNB’s Peter Hassett joins Adam on a new episode of Japers’ Rink Radio... [Rink]
  • ...and Adam repays the favor, brightening up an episode of the RMNB podcast. [RMNB]
  • Nicklas Backstrom continues to be mired in a goalless drought - and yes, he’s well aware of it. [WaPo]
  • News and notes from yesterday’s practice. [Caps Video (Trotz, locker room, Rinkside Update/Orlov), NoVa Caps]
  • After being out since suffering a broken thumb on October 21, Andre Burakovsky is back skating and could return to practice in the next week or so. [NBCSW]
  • Tom Wilson is doing a pretty decent job since being promoted to the top line. [THW]
  • Congrats to Braden Holtby on being named the ECHL’s Alumnus of the Month for November. [ECHL]
  • Happy 20th anniversary, 7th and F! [CapsOT]
  • And finally, the All-Star Ballot is live... go vote for our boys! [NHL]
