Sunday Dots

Because random thoughts separated by periods is how you be a good writer or something

In a effort to become a better writer, I’m going to copy the style of one of the longest serving, most read, and worst sports writer around because it’s popular or something, I don’t know but it gets the money so that’s where I’m going.

So I had the kid at hockey practice the other day and our arena is almost 90 years old. It has the benches on opposite sides of the ice and I like that set up. It should be brought back.............Auston Matthews is a pretty god hockey guy, eh?....Teams should rest star players against bad teams, why risk injury? Sit Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Martin vs the Coyotes tomorrow....................This Shipachyov saga sure was something, eh?..How much longer will Chayka be around in Arizona? Will he make to to Seattle?......The London Knights have figured out how to play hockey again. This isn’t great news for everyone else...................................................................They’ll make the playoffs, you can always count on that, but it will be nice to see them not last long..Speaking of the OHL, the IceDogs are on a six game losing streak and I think we all know that this is the Hunters fault.......So that Toronto FC sure is something. Too bad the Argos are still ruining BMO Field and costing them the championship this year (I assume).....Speaking of soccer, or “footy” if you need to be a dingus, MLS needs to check it’s schedule because it’s wearing out the players. Just 16 days between playoff rounds? Slow down you’re going to kill someone............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................Think something like this will get me hired by The Athletic?.....Will Calvin Pickard get a shot at backing up Andersen? It’s kind of weird they traded for him after signing McElhinney and Sparks to two year deals. A goalie better move this year, I don’t care who it is.....Is Mitchell Marner this years trade bait special? We have JVR and Bozak as expiring UFA’s shouldn’t those be the ones in the rumours?.....People float the idea of giving Matt Martin more icetime since he’s playing well with what he has. I second the motion because it would be very funny to watch Twitter while this occurs. Come on Babsy, put him on the third line just once in practice.....................I’m pretty happy with my long time stance of Morgan Rielly becoming the Leafs next captain. He’s a pretty good guy and has bought in on the Leafs social stances with the white ribbon campaign more than most players, as well as does so many community events. If this is the stuff you want to see from a leader off the ice, as a representative of the team I’m all for it. Matthews is a great player, but your best player doesn’t have to automatically be captain (Edmonton)....Catch you on the flippy flop as my kids friend says that Phil Kessel says. He’s a reliable source.............