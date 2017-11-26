Sunday Habs Headlines: A Max Pacioretty trade would be a repeat of 1995’s John Leclair transaction

Sunday Habs Headlines: A Max Pacioretty trade would be a repeat of 1995’s John Leclair transaction

In today’s links, a history lesson on trading a top goal-scorer, several reactions to Carey Price’s return, stories from Hockey Fights Cancer day, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The shutout suggests he’s not only eager to face that pressure, but now physically and mentally ready to take on the challenge. [TSN]
  • The absence of Shea Weber seems to have sparked Jeff Petry to find the game we’ve seen him be capable of playing:
  • A Queen’s University program caters specifically to high-performance athletes looking to get into business. Les Canadiennes netminder Emerance Maschmeyer is one of its students, as she’s looking to keep her career options flexible. [The Globe & Mail]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Brian Boyle was perhaps the most notable goal-scorer yesterday, hitting the net on Hockey Fights Cancer day after coming back earlier this year. [SB Nation]
  • A conscious effort to crack down on abusive and offensive language on the ice seems to be working. [The Star]
  • With many players struggling with head injuries, some have needed to turn to cannabis to relieve their suffering. Former enforcer Riley Cote feels that should be a more accepted solution. [Sportsnet]
  • Players and producers comment on the 100-year history of the NHL that is highlighted in a two-hour documentary. [Sports Illustrated]
  • You can watch the series in its entirety here. [Sportsnet]
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop