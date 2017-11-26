Sunday Habs Headlines: A Max Pacioretty trade would be a repeat of 1995’s John Leclair transaction
In today’s links, a history lesson on trading a top goal-scorer, several reactions to Carey Price’s return, stories from Hockey Fights Cancer day, and more.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Trade Max Pacioretty? It would likely be a repeat of the John Leclair transaction in 1995. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
- Carey Price is back in action, and steps into the crease with a bright spotlight shining down on him. [NBC Sports]
- He had a good response in his first game back:
What a performance from @CP0031 in his return from injury – 36 saves for his 40th NHL career shutout in a 3-0 win for the @CanadiensMTL! Congratulations, Carey! pic.twitter.com/M67ZIGj5fi— NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 26, 2017
- The shutout suggests he’s not only eager to face that pressure, but now physically and mentally ready to take on the challenge. [TSN]
- The absence of Shea Weber seems to have sparked Jeff Petry to find the game we’ve seen him be capable of playing:
Julien said Petry has been “outstanding” over the last couple of games #Habs— Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) November 26, 2017
- A Queen’s University program caters specifically to high-performance athletes looking to get into business. Les Canadiennes netminder Emerance Maschmeyer is one of its students, as she’s looking to keep her career options flexible. [The Globe & Mail]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Torrey Mitchell is excited to get his Kings career started. and get back to playing in the Pacific Division. [Orange County Register]
- Alex Ovechkin put on a show for a young cancer survivor he invited to last night’s game, recording a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]
Alex Luey, overcome with emotion, hugged his parents after Ovi's hat trick. pic.twitter.com/BmIb4PuljH— Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 26, 2017
- Brian Boyle was perhaps the most notable goal-scorer yesterday, hitting the net on Hockey Fights Cancer day after coming back earlier this year. [SB Nation]
- A conscious effort to crack down on abusive and offensive language on the ice seems to be working. [The Star]
- With many players struggling with head injuries, some have needed to turn to cannabis to relieve their suffering. Former enforcer Riley Cote feels that should be a more accepted solution. [Sportsnet]
- Players and producers comment on the 100-year history of the NHL that is highlighted in a two-hour documentary. [Sports Illustrated]
- You can watch the series in its entirety here. [Sportsnet]
