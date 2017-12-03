Sunday Habs Headlines: Brendan Gallagher and Charles Hudon complementing each other well

In today’s links, the inredible chemistry between the Habs’ dynamic duo, Ikonen finally hits the net, Rick Chartraw reminisces about a dynasty, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Charles Hudon stepped into a role alongside Brendan Gallagher, and the two have been feeding off each other’s energy to become the most dangerous duo on the team. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
  • Gallagher is scoring at a rate unseen before in his NHL career, and he credits a return to what previously make him successful for the offensive flood. [La Presse]
  • Speaking of goal-scoring, Joni Ikonen has been on a tear in recent games. Be sure to read Patrik Bexell’s full report in Monday’s European Prospect Report:
  • It’s been quite the week for the Canadiens:
  • One of the more unheralded members of the Canadiens’ 1970s dynasty, Rick Chartraw reminisces about his time with the team and its legendary stars. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Noora Raty is very happy with her new Kunlun Red Star mark:
