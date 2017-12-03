Sunday Habs Headlines: Brendan Gallagher and Charles Hudon complementing each other well
In today’s links, the inredible chemistry between the Habs’ dynamic duo, Ikonen finally hits the net, Rick Chartraw reminisces about a dynasty, and more.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Charles Hudon stepped into a role alongside Brendan Gallagher, and the two have been feeding off each other’s energy to become the most dangerous duo on the team. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
- Gallagher is scoring at a rate unseen before in his NHL career, and he credits a return to what previously make him successful for the offensive flood. [La Presse]
- Speaking of goal-scoring, Joni Ikonen has been on a tear in recent games. Be sure to read Patrik Bexell’s full report in Monday’s European Prospect Report:
Joni Ikonen is on fire! He just sniped his 2nd goal of the match, and 3rd in the last 2 games. What a snipe. #Habs pic.twitter.com/SkpTDfKD9T— Mitch Brown (@MitchLBrown) December 2, 2017
- It’s been quite the week for the Canadiens:
So the Habs will pick up 10 points in the standings from Saturday to Saturday. Crazy.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 3, 2017
- One of the more unheralded members of the Canadiens’ 1970s dynasty, Rick Chartraw reminisces about his time with the team and its legendary stars. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Winnipeg Jets are finally living up to the potential they’ve shown for several seasons now. [NBC Sports]
- Nashville Predators player Viktor Arvidsson played a supporting role in a marriage proposal on Saturday:
She said YES, y’all!!! What a special moment we got to share with Morgan & Conor! pic.twitter.com/z2jcr8hRBv— Lexus Lounge (@lexus_lounge) December 3, 2017
- Noora Raty is very happy with her new Kunlun Red Star mark:
