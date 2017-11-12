Sunday Habs Headlines: Has Charlie Lindgren done enough to steal the backup role in Montreal?

In today’s links, Lindgren makes an impression, Drouin’s business with the Lightning officially wraps up, Montoya out indefinitely, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Charlie Lindgren has played well in Carey Price’s absence. Has he done enough to claim a role with the team when Price returns? [FanRag Sports]
  • Lindgren’s parents were in attendance last night as he improved his NHL record to 6-1-0:
  • Last night it was revealed that Al Montoya has a concussion, and is out indefinitely [EOTP]
  • Julien believes the injury to Montoya may have come after taking a shot in the mask from Dustin Byfuglien:
  • Alex Galchenyuk is once again looking like a dangerous scorer, and that’s in large part due to the chemistry with Jonathan Drouin. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Drouin got one final paycheck from the Tampa Bay Lightning, and his business is now complete with his first NHL club. [Sportsnet]
  • Kayla Tutino’s work ethic makes her a key piece of Les Canadiennes’ team this season, and she thanks her brothers for helping instill that style in her game. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Les Canadiennes hosted a new opponent yesterday. It was a historic matchup with the Kunlun Red Star of China at the Bell Centre. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Danielle Goyette is set to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame, and becomes the first Quebec-born woman to do so. [Montreal Gazette]
  • With no size to boost his appeal. Paul Kariya made a career on his exceptional skill alone. [NHL.com]
  • Sergei Bobrovsky was busy in overtime yesterday:
  • This had to hurt:
