Sunday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin’s vision for this year’s team is not working
Sunday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin’s vision for this year’s team is not working
In today’s headlines, a plan doesn’t come together, Price’s short term injury has had him out for a long time, Jerabek taking the patient approach, news on outdoor games, and more.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- It’s becoming clear that the vision Marc Bergevin had for the Canadiens is not working. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
- Karl Alzner thinks throwing in the towel now would be premature. [La Presse]
- John Lu and Arpon Basu discuss the long-term short-term injury to Carey Price, and whether that should be a bigger concern than the official parties are making it out to be. [TSN]
- Efforts to hold an outdoor game in Montreal for the NHL’s 100th anniversary were undone by a lack of a suitable venue. [CBC]
- Jakub Jerabek is taking the patient approach to making the NHL. [The Athletic]
- If you’re in the area, you can head down to Windsor Station this afternoon and sate your art and hockey appetites at the same time!
Montreal Canadiens fan Jerry Dare pauses to look at portraits of Henri and Maurice Richard at Montreal’s Windsor Station as part of NHL Centennial celebrations pic.twitter.com/aMuRgnk6mb— Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) November 18, 2017
.@HockeyHallFame legend Jean Béliveau among @THFineArt’s Greatest 100 NHL Players portraits in Montreal’s Windsor Station, part of NHL Centennial celebrations. Free, open to all today until 7 pm, tomorrow noon to 4 pm pic.twitter.com/AmbX7v2Pgm— Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) November 18, 2017
Around the league and elsewhere
- Bob McKenzie offered an in-depth explanation of the NHL’s regional broadcast philosophy. [Bobcast | FanRag Sports]
- Next year’s Winter Classic will be contested between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at the University of Notre Dame. [NHL.com]
- A projected significant increase in the salary cap that comes from the added revenue from Vegas Golden Knights is great news for the Chicago Blackhawks. [Second City Hockey]
- Facing a suspension for a slask to the back of the neck of Mathieu Perreault, Radko Gudas has declined his right to an in-person hearing, and will simply await the Department of Hockey Operations’ verdict on his latest trangression. [TSN]
- Luke Witkowski won’t appeal his 10-game ban for coming back onto the ice after being sent off. [TSN]
- Matthew Tkachuk, who went after Witkowski, was given a one-game suspension. [Sportsnet]
- Rasmus Dahlin continues to entice fans of the lower-tier NHL teams with his play in the SHL:
Just have a look at a defender that could play forward... Dahlin with his usual confident skills on display. #AllInForDahlin #2018NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/xw8syqw7U0— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 18, 2017
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...