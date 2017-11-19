Sunday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin’s vision for this year’s team is not working

In today’s headlines, a plan doesn’t come together, Price’s short term injury has had him out for a long time, Jerabek taking the patient approach, news on outdoor games, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

It’s becoming clear that the vision Marc Bergevin had for the Canadiens is not working. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]

Karl Alzner thinks throwing in the towel now would be premature. [La Presse]

John Lu and Arpon Basu discuss the long-term short-term injury to Carey Price, and whether that should be a bigger concern than the official parties are making it out to be. [TSN]

Efforts to hold an outdoor game in Montreal for the NHL’s 100th anniversary were undone by a lack of a suitable venue. [CBC]

Jakub Jerabek is taking the patient approach to making the NHL. [The Athletic]

If you’re in the area, you can head down to Windsor Station this afternoon and sate your art and hockey appetites at the same time!

Montreal Canadiens fan Jerry Dare pauses to look at portraits of Henri and Maurice Richard at Montreal’s Windsor Station as part of NHL Centennial celebrations pic.twitter.com/aMuRgnk6mb — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) November 18, 2017

.@HockeyHallFame legend Jean Béliveau among @THFineArt’s Greatest 100 NHL Players portraits in Montreal’s Windsor Station, part of NHL Centennial celebrations. Free, open to all today until 7 pm, tomorrow noon to 4 pm pic.twitter.com/AmbX7v2Pgm — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) November 18, 2017

Around the league and elsewhere