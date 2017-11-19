Sunday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin’s vision for this year’s team is not working

Sunday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin’s vision for this year’s team is not working

In today’s headlines, a plan doesn’t come together, Price’s short term injury has had him out for a long time, Jerabek taking the patient approach, news on outdoor games, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • It’s becoming clear that the vision Marc Bergevin had for the Canadiens is not working. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
  • Karl Alzner thinks throwing in the towel now would be premature. [La Presse]
  • John Lu and Arpon Basu discuss the long-term short-term injury to Carey Price, and whether that should be a bigger concern than the official parties are making it out to be. [TSN]
  • Efforts to hold an outdoor game in Montreal for the NHL’s 100th anniversary were undone by a lack of a suitable venue. [CBC]
  • Jakub Jerabek is taking the patient approach to making the NHL. [The Athletic]
  • If you’re in the area, you can head down to Windsor Station this afternoon and sate your art and hockey appetites at the same time!

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Bob McKenzie offered an in-depth explanation of the NHL’s regional broadcast philosophy. [Bobcast | FanRag Sports]
  • Next year’s Winter Classic will be contested between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at the University of Notre Dame. [NHL.com]
  • A projected significant increase in the salary cap that comes from the added revenue from Vegas Golden Knights is great news for the Chicago Blackhawks. [Second City Hockey]
  • Facing a suspension for a slask to the back of the neck of Mathieu Perreault, Radko Gudas has declined his right to an in-person hearing, and will simply await the Department of Hockey Operations’ verdict on his latest trangression. [TSN]
  • Luke Witkowski won’t appeal his 10-game ban for coming back onto the ice after being sent off. [TSN]
  • Matthew Tkachuk, who went after Witkowski, was given a one-game suspension. [Sportsnet]
  • Rasmus Dahlin continues to entice fans of the lower-tier NHL teams with his play in the SHL:
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories