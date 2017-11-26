Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Carolina In My Mind
In which our heroes prepare for a rumble in Raleigh, Patrick Marleau exceeds expectations, and Riley Cote talks cannabis in hockey.
Nashville Predators News & Notes
Nashville Predators 2, St. Louis Blues 0: Two More | On the Forecheck
ICYMI: Our heroes beat one of the best teams in hockey, and have officially won 9 out of their last 10 games.
The Weekender: Tryptophan Coma | On the Forecheck
ICYMI: Dan Bradley recaps an incredibly fun week in the NHL (....Well, for us at least).
The History of the Preds Fathers Trip | Nashville Predators
DO IT FOR THE DADS.
Other Hockey News & Notes
Carolina's top line is bringing hope to the Hurricanes | The Hockey News
A chance to get familiar with the top line over in Raleigh.
Leafs' Marleau continues to live up to contract expectations | Sportsnet
Old man Marleau has been utterly fantastic in Toronto this year, and has been a perfect fit under the coaching of Mike Babcock.
Why former NHLer Riley Cote wants hockey to embrace cannabis | Sportsnet
Riley Cote consumed cannabis during his days an an NHLer. Now he wants the league to embrace the drug as a way to manage anxiety and pain.
“I’d quietly use it as an ally of mine. It helped me manage anxiety [and] pain,” Cote says. “There was no physical addiction. It just made me feel better.”
Boyle scores emotional goal, Devils beat Canucks | TSN
For me, the best story of the weekend.
Thanksgiving 2017: 99 things to be thankful for in NHL | USA Today
This is how a major national publication covers hockey....
Sabres defeat Oilers, end seven-game skid | NHL
Things haven't gone so swell for our old friend Phil Housley up in Buffalo so far. Here's to hoping that they can get it turned around and make some strides in the right direction this year. Those fans certainly deserve better.
Canadiens' Shea Weber remains out, will miss game against Sabres | Sportsnet
Poor Shea :(
-
