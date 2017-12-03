Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Duck Soup

In which our heroes feast on Duck (yet again) , Erik Karlsson gives would-be suitors an ultimatum, and the Sedins stay useful.

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 (SO): Fiala, Turris Score In Shootout Win | On the Forecheck

My oh my, nothing quite warms the cockles like beating those dirty birds from Anaheim.

Predators' Filip Forsberg is quietly the hottest player on the NHL's hottest team | CBS Sports

Well it's only taken 4 years, but I think the National Media is finally aware of The Prince.

Predators Promote Jeff Kealty to Director of Player Personnel | Nashville Predators

"Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Friday that Jeff Kealty - formerly the team's Chief Amateur Scout - has been promoted to Director of Player Personnel."

ICYMI: The Weekender: How Good is Good? | On the Forecheck

I Love The Weekender.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Erik Karlsson talks free agency: 'I'm going to get what I'm worth' | Sportsnet

Karlsson’s next contract is going to be a juicy one.

Canadiens' current win streak has restored hope in Montreal | Sportsnet

The Sedins should remain Vancouver Canucks until they retire | The Hockey News

Daniel Sedin just notched his 1,000th career point and did it with minimal ice time. He and Henrik are proving to be valuable even in the late stages of their careers.

Boyle scores winner as Devils beat Avalanche | TSN

So many feels.

Era Adjusted: Shea Weber vs. Chris Chelios | Sportsnet

Yeah.... don't read the comments on this one.

Blackhawks place Crawford on injured reserve | NHL

Ruh-Roh.

Wyshynski's Weekly Reader - When will the NHL expand internationally? | ESPN

"That said, we're going to work to grow the game in places like China, where there isn't a presence of hockey," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "We're focused on our footprint in North America, and having a presence abroad."