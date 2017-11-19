Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Eight Is Great

In which our heroes beat Colorado yet again, Cam Atkinson signs an extension, and Malcolm Subban gets activated from the IR.

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators announcer Pete Weber tapped by Mayor Barry for Metro board | Tennessean

Pete Weber has been nominated by Mayor Megan Barry to fill a vacancy on the Nashville Education Community and Arts Television Board. The board oversees Nashville's three public access television channels, and while he still has to be voted in by the rest of the metro council, I feel that Weber would be a terrific fit.

Lindback Enjoying Second Stint with Preds Organization | Nashville Predators

MOAR SWEDES!

Other Hockey News & Notes

Why Kevin Bieksa will never stop talking about Rick Rypien | Sportsnet

"It’s been six years since Rypien died, but Bieksa keeps talking about his friend and the fight. They’re side by side still. In his heart, now, and in his voice — Rypien’s story lives on."

Gary Bettman turns up heat on Ottawa, Calgary to get arenas built | Sportsnet

I love the NHL, and I've never been that much of a Bettman hater, but what Bettman and the NHL are doing in Ottawa and especially Calgary is nothing short of disgusting.

Houston's NHL bid changes relocation, expansion landscape | Sportsnet

Conversely, with a market the size of Houston publicly and warmly opening its arms to NHL hockey, it is a relocation and expansion option that is not going to go away anytime soon.

NHL could have more American players than Canadian players in 11 years | Business Insider

Ice Hockey. America's Game.

Atkinson signs seven-year, $41.125 million contract with Blue Jackets | NHL

Forward Cam Atkinson signed a seven-year, $41.125 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. The contract has an AAV of $5.875 million. Ryan Johansen made sure to congratulate his former teammate via Instagram.

Congrats to my brother on his big extension! Best is yet to come for this man A post shared by Ryan Johansen (@ryanjohansen92) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Vegas activates goalie Subban from IR | TSN

P.K Subban's brother Malcolm has been activated from the IR, and it couldn't come at a better time for the Vegas Golden Knights as Maxime Lagace has struggled over the last 9 games.

Chiarelli: Oilers ‘losing runway’ to turn season around | TSN

Well, at least the off-season was fun for Oilers fans.