Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Gran Turrismo

In which our heroes strike back against the foes from Pittsburgh, Kariya and Selanne get inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Kucherov stays hot.

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 4 (SO): Turris Leads New Team to Victory |On the Forecheck

My sweet revenge, will be yours. For the taking, it's in the making baby.

Spittin' Chiclets Episode 52: Featuring Nick Bonino | Tumello

Predators' center Nick Bonino (still not used to that) talks with boys from Spittin' Chiclets about playing game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on a broken leg, what led him to choosing Nashville in the off season, and him and his wife's Halloween costumes.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Ken Dryden's 'Game Change' explores Steve Montador's struggles | ESPN

An excerpt from Ken Dryden's new book "Game Change" examines hockey's complicated history with head injuries through the lens of Steve Montador, a defenseman who died in 2015 at age 35 following a 10-year NHL career and multiple concussions.

Kariya finally gets closure with Hall of Fame induction | Sportsnet

"Kariya is emerging from the shadows – from a private life of surfing and anonymity in Southern California – to accept hockey’s highest honour. The 43-year-old would quibble with that characterization, but get this: When he stood alongside Selanne and the other inductees holding a hockey stick in a Friday afternoon photo-op, it was the first time he’d touched one since April 10, 2010.

His final NHL game."

For Selanne, road to Hall of Fame included street hockey in Winnipeg | NHL

Congratulations to Teemu Selanne, not just for making the hall of fame, but for being the only Anaheim Ducks' player that I've ever liked. No, Kariya doesn't count. As far as I’m concerned, Kariya is a former Predator, not a former Duck (however wrong that may be).

Forget 50 goals, Nikita Kucherov is shooting for 60 this season | The Hockey News

16 goals in 17 games. Something truly special is happening down in Tampa. I just hope people around the country are paying attention.

Dreger Report: Keller staying focused after strong start | TSN

So... who had Clayton Keller as the Calder favorite before the season started?

Shipachyov signs back with SKA in KHL | TSN

Vegas just got Radulov'd in season. I'm just glad this soap opera is over just so I can hopefully stop hearing about it.

NHL - Which current players are future Hall of Famers? | ESPN

Okay, ESPN.