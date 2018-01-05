Sweden ends Team USA's quest for back-to-back gold medals at World Juniors

Rasmus Dahlin of Sweden carries the puck. Rasmus Dahlin

Team USA's road to repeat crumbled at the World Junior Championship on Thursday afternoon in Buffalo.

The Americans needed a semifinal win against Sweden to secure a spot in the gold-medal game and give themselves a shot at their first back-to-back WJC championships. Alas, it wasn't in the cards for the United States, as the Swedes delivered a strong performance and came away with a 4-2 victory.

Sweden improves to 6-0 on the tournament and will meet the winner of Canada-Czech Republic for a shot at championship glory on Friday. This is the first time the Swedes will finish the tournament higher than fourth in the medal round since 2014.

As for Team USA, the loss bumps them into Friday's bronze-medal game, where they'll have a shot at a consolation win against the loser in the other semifinal.

Both teams were locked in a scoreless battle for the opening 33 1/2 minutes until Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks) put Sweden on the board with a nasty power-play snipe. It was the fifth goal of the tournament for Pettersson, who has been a lethal offensive force.

Elias Pettersson with another filthy snipe. 1-0 Sweden pic.twitter.com/V4G41ouVar — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 4, 2018

The U.S. had a golden chance to tie the game at the end of the second period with a 3-on-0 on the power play. Unfortunately, the sequence didn't go as planned. Not only did the Americans fail to convert on the opportunity, but they also wiped out their man-advantage by earning a goaltender interference call.

Not the ideal result for a 3-on-0…. pic.twitter.com/iiv66Yuuva — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 4, 2018

It was Casey Mittelstadt (Buffalo Sabres) who cut to the middle of the ice and had the attempt on net. After the game, Mittelstadt, who has been great offensively all tournament, said he didn't realize the Americans had a 3-on-0 when he took his shot.

Mittelstadt says he did not realize it was a 3-on-0, heard someone shout go, go, go as he broke in alone. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) January 4, 2018

Things didn't get all that much better for the Americans in the third period. Sweden struck three more times to increase its lead to 4-0, leaving the United States in utter disbelief. Two of those goals came 38 seconds apart on the same shorthanded sequence for Sweden. The first came from Oskar Steen (Boston Bruins), while the second came from Axel Jonsson Fjallby (Washington Capitals).

Sweden gets its first of 2 shorthanded goals in 38 seconds pic.twitter.com/2zIVKxxq1m — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 4, 2018

Sick shorthanded snipe from Jonsson Fjallby makes it 4-0 Sweden pic.twitter.com/BQaopv49d9 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 4, 2018

It seemed all but over at that point, though Team USA did finally show signs of life late in the third period. Kieffer Bellows (New York Islanders) added to his tournament-leading goal total with his seventh tally, which put a crooked number on the scoreboard with 7 1/2 minutes remaining in the game.

Kieffer Bellows gets USA on the board with a nice goal pic.twitter.com/edbm5TcoTE — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 4, 2018

USA forward Brady Tkachuk (2018 eligible) also added a goal to make it 4-2 with just over three minutes remaining, but it was too little, too late.

What else happened in the semifinal round?

Canada is set to play Czech Republic at 8 p.m.



What happens next in the World Juniors?

The 2018 World Juniors medal round runs through this week, with the tournament concluding with medal games on Friday. Here's a complete rundown of the next wave of games (all times Eastern):

Friday, Jan. 5 (Finals)