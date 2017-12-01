Syracuse Crunch sign defenseman Mathieu Brodeur to a PTO

A member of the Crunch for much of last season, Brodeur has been brought back to help on the blue line.

The Syracuse Crunch have announced that defenseman Mathieu Brodeur has been signed to a professional try-out contract. With the lower body injury to Daniel Walcott Wednesday night against the Toronto Marlies, the Crunch were in need of another body on the blue line. While the team has not released anything official on Walcott, the early speculation is that he likely broke a bone in his leg during an altercation.

Thank you guys for reaching out to me about my injury, it truly means a lot. I will be back on the ice in no time! #WearingABoot — Daniel Walcott (@WallyD19) November 30, 2017

In his AHL career, the 27 year-old Brodeur has played in 310 games with 67 points. The left-hander brings experience and a stay-at-home defensive presence on the blue line. He also has familiarity with the Crunch staff and the players currently on the roster.

Brodeur joined the Syracuse Crunch in December, 2016 on a professional try-out. Almost two months later, he was signed to an AHL contract and remained with the Crunch for the rest of the season. He played in 56 games recording 3 goals and 13 points with a plus-14 plus-minus rating. He also played in 22 playoff games with a goal and 4 points.

With a couple of young defensemen making their professional debuts with the Crunch this season, Brodeur was not brought back for another season. He signed an ECHL contract with the Adirondack Thunder who the Tampa Bay Lightning have an unofficial affiliation with. He had also played with the Thunder in the previous two seasons as well.

In 12 games with the Thunder this season, Brodeur has yet to record a point. He was also loaned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL for a month in October and recorded an assist in seven games.