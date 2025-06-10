Washington Capitals forward has announced his retirement following a 16-year NHL career that included a Stanley Cup win. Oshie, 38, missed the entire 2024-25 season with a back injury.

"To my family, friends, coaches, trainers, teammates, fans and to the game of hockey, I promise you this, from the moment my skates touched the ice, I gave you everything I had," Oshie said. "With that ... I'd like to officially announce my retirement."

Oshie established himself as an American hero during the 2014 Sochi Olympics when he scored on four of his six shootout attempts in a 3-2 win against Russia in the preliminary round.

According to Olympic rules, teams are permitted to use a player as much as they want in a shootout once the first three players shoot. Oshie ended up having the game on his stick as he needed to score to keep the shootout going. The star forward, who then played for the St. Louis Blues, eventually netted the game-winning goal to lift the Americans to a triumphant victory. Though the team did not medal, Oshie was one of the best players in the event.

In 2015, Oshie was traded to the Capitals and instantly became an integral part of Washington's veteran group. Oshie scored 59 goals over his first two seasons with the Capitals, and ultimately signed an eight-year, $46 million contract to remain in Washington in 2017.

Oshie helped lead the Capitals to the franchise's first Stanley Cup in 2018 when they defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. The star winger totaled 21 points (eight goals & 13 assists) in 24 games during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including a goal and five assists in the Stanley Cup Final.

Oshie recorded 302 goals and 393 assists in 1,010 career games with the Blues and Capitals during his 16-year career.