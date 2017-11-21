Tampa Bay Lightning affiliate report: Adirondack Thunder Week 6 in Review

Another strong week for the Thunder, as the long trip is in the homestretch.

The Adirondack Thunder are finally nearing the end of their long November road trip.

With two more wins out of three, the Thunder find themselves at the top of the North Division standings, and can finally return home to Glens Falls at the end of this week.

11/14: Wheeling 6, Adirondack 4

Scoresheet

The bus rolled into West Virginia on Tuesday morning, as the Thunder faced the Nailers for a 10:45 AM school day matchup. With Nick Riopel just rejoining the team from Syracuse, backup goaltender Drew Fielding would get his second start of the season in net.

In the first, Wheeling would go up 1-0 on a goal by forward Freddie Tiffels. Adirondack would come back in the second. Goals by Dylan Olsen (2nd) and Eric Neiley (6th) in a span of 1:42 would put the Thunder ahead 2-1.

One-T. Olsen with the and we're tied at one! pic.twitter.com/7LDs14bk6g — Adirondack Thunder (@ECHLThunder) November 14, 2017

Shane Conacher had a chance to make it 3-1 Thunder when he was awarded a penalty shot with 4:55 to go in the second, but would be denied by Nailer goaltender Sean Maguire. Fifty seconds later, a goal by Wheeling forward Cody Wydo would tie the game up at 2. Less than 2 minutes later, the Nailers would go up 3-2 on Dan Milan’s first goal of the season.

Wheeling would add two more goals in the first 7:13 of the third period. Wydo would score his second of the day, and Derek Army would add his fourth for a 5-2 advantage. Conacher would add a power play marker, his 3rd of the season, to bring the Thunder back to within two. Tiffels would then score his second of the day for a 6-3 lead. Terrence Wallin would score shorthanded with 1:35 to go in regulation to finish out the scoring.

Fielding would finish with 22 saves on 28 shots. Conacher led all Thunder skaters with 3 points (1 G, 2 A).

3 Stars:

3. Cam Brown (WHL) 2 assists

2. Cody Wydo (WHL) 2 goals

1. Freddie Tiffels (WHL) 2 goals, 1 assist

Video:

11/16: Adirondack 3, Norfolk 2

Scoresheet

Next stop: Virginia. The Thunder and Admirals faced off for the first time this season.

After a scoreless first period, Adirondack would take an early 1-0 lead in the second, as Kevin Lough would score his first of the season.

Breaking The Lough, Breaking The Lough pic.twitter.com/JG5KaWtM8r — Adirondack Thunder (@ECHLThunder) November 17, 2017

Norfolk would tie the game up at 1 on a Michael Young power play goal less than 2 minutes later. The Thunder would go back up by a goal with just over 4 minutes remaining in the second on Ty Loney’s tenth goal of the season:

Ty Loney gets his TENTH of the season off a beautiful backhand and @ECHLThunder lead @NorfolkAdmirals 2-1 pic.twitter.com/QU83iMs7w6 — ECHL (@ECHL) November 17, 2017

With 7:05 remaining in the third, Norfolk’s Brodie Dupont would re-tie the game at 2 with his fourth goal of the season. 44 seconds later, Paul Rodrigues, appearing in his 200th career ECHL contest, scored his second goal of the year to put the Thunder ahead for good 3-2.

Riopel returned to the net for the first time in 8 days and picked up the win, stopping 36 of 38 Admiral shots. Conacher had the lone Thunder assist.

3 Stars:

3. Michael Young (NOR) 1 goal

2. Brodie Dupont (NOR) 1 goals

1. Paul Rodrigues (ADK) GWG

11/18: Adirondack 5, Manchester 4

Scoresheet

2 days and 600 miles north later, the Thunder arrived in New Hampshire to face the Monarchs for the second time this season.

Both teams went scoreless in the opening period, then just 45 seconds into the second, Desmond Bergin would score his third goal of the season to put the Thunder in front 1-0. Manchester would storm back with a pair of goals by Zac Lynch (5th) and Tommy Kelley (1st) 2:40 apart to go up 2-1. Less than 2 minutes later, Lough would score his second on a power play to tie the game up at 2.

With this goal, #ADKThunder defenseman Kevin Lough extended his scoring streak to seven games, still the longest streak by an @ECHL defenseman this season! pic.twitter.com/SiXp8dNogS — Adirondack Thunder (@ECHLThunder) November 19, 2017

Olsen would then add his third goal, also on a power play, to put the Thunder ahead 3-2 after 40 minutes.

In the third, Loney would pick up his 11th goal 32 seconds in for a 4-2 Thunder lead. But Manchester was not done just yet, as they would rally to tie the game at 4 with goals 1:38 apart from Matt Schmalz and Joel Lowry. But with less than 7 minutes remaining in regulation, Brian Ward’s 5th goal of the season would prove to be the game winner. The Thunder would hang on for a 5-4 win.

Riopel would win his second straight decision, stopping 30 of 34 shots. Loney would add three assists.

3 Stars:

3. Dylan Olsen (ADK) 1 goal, 2 assists

2. Joel Lowry (MAN) 1 goal, 2 assists

1. Ty Loney (ADK) 1 goal, 3 assists

Roster News:

DELETE: F J.C. Campagna, traded to Orlando 11/18

ADD: F Andrew Radjenovic, acquired from Orlando 11/18

Team Leaders:

Goals: Ty Loney, 11

Assists: Shane Conacher, 12

Points: Ty Loney, 20

Plus/Minus: Desmond Bergin, +6

Penalty Minutes: Eric Neiley, 30

Wins: Nick Riopel, 6

Goals Against Average: Nick Riopel, 3.73

Save Percentage: Nick Riopel, .881

Division Standings:

(as of November 19th)

Wheeling: 14 GP, 9-3-2-0, 20 pts Adirondack: 16 GP, 9-5-1-1, 20 pts Manchester: 17 GP, 8-7-1-1, 18 pts Brampton: 16 GP, 7-7-1-1, 16 pts Reading: 13 GP, 7-5-1-0, 15 pts Worcester: 14 GP, 7-6-1-0, 15 pts

This Week:

The road trip finally comes to an end in the same place it started: Reading. Adirondack will visit the Royals on Tuesday and Friday. Then finally on Saturday, the Thunder come home to the Cool Insuring Arena for their lone home ice appearance in November, where they will again face the Royals.

Also on Saturday: Marvel Thor jerseys!

One week from today we take on @RRoyalsHockey in our MARVEL Super Hero jerseys, themed around Thor's Hammer! Come out and support the boys at @CoolInsArena. pic.twitter.com/1cOWhSqIyH — Adirondack Thunder (@ECHLThunder) November 18, 2017

Only fitting.