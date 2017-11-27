Tampa Bay Lightning prospect report: A high-scoring week for the prospects
Katchouk, Raddysh, Lipanov, Somppi, and Walker all put up 4+ points.
It was a high-scoring week for a lot of the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects. Boris Katchouk had seven points in three games, Taylor Raddysh had four in three, Otto Somppi had six in four; it was quite the week.
Sammy Walker moved leagues once again. Now that the Minnesota high school season has begun, he’s left the USHL to return home to Edina. He was 2PPG in the high school elite league and had none in the USHL, and going back to high school showed off his scoring touch as he scored four points in his first two games.
Ontario Hockey League
#12 - Christopher Paquette (F) - 0G, 0A, -3
Peterborough Petes - 14-12-0-1
Nov. 23rd: vs Hamilton Bulldogs
W 3-2 OT - 0G, 0A, +1
Nov. 24th: @ Sudbury Wolves
W 4-0 - No Points
Nov. 25th: @ Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
L 8-3 - 0G, 0A, -2
Paquette is in an important year, he’ll age out of junior hockey after this season and he’s almost playing himself out of a contract so far this season.
#12 - Boris Katchouk (F) - 4G, 3A, +5
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds - 20-3-2-0
Nov. 22nd: vs Sudbury Wolves
W 4-3 - 2G, 0A, +1
Nov. 24th: vs Kitchener Rangers
W 8-2 - 2G, 2A, +3
Nov. 25th: vs Peterborough Petes
W 8-3 - 0G, 1A, +1
Katchouk is doing his best to help the Greyhounds take over the top spot in the OHL from the Sarnia Sting. They’re getting closer, but aren’t there yet.
#17 - Taylor Raddysh (F) - 3G, 1A, +2
Erie Otters - 10-12-2-1
Nov. 23rd: vs Ottawa 67’s
W 5-4 SO - 1G, 1A, +2
Nov. 25th: vs Sarnia Sting
L 4-3 - 2G, 0A
Raddysh remains a bright spot for bottom of the standings Otters.
#17 - Alexei Lipanov (F) - 2G, 2A
Barrie Colts - 14-7-2-1
Nov. 24th: @ Guelph Storm
L 5-4 OT - 1G, 0A
Nov. 25th: vs Oshawa Generals
L 7-3 - 1G, 2A
Nov. 26th: @ North Bay Battalion
W 3-2 - No Points
Lipanov found his scoring touch again last week, notching four more points after going dry last week.
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League
#89 - Otto Somppi (F) - 4G, 2A
Halifax Mooseheads - 15-8-4-0
Nov. 21st: vs Moncton Wildcats
W 6-5 - 1G, 0A, -1
Nov. 24th: @ Charlottetown Islanders
L 3-2 OT - 1G, 1A, -1
Nov. 25th: @ Saint John Sea Dogs
W 7-1 - No Points
Nov. 26th: @ Acadie-Bathurst Titan
L 5-4 - 2G, 1A, +2
Somppi put up six points for the Mooseheads as they took a trip around the Maritimes over the weekend. An excellent showing from someone who missed the beginning of the season.
Western Hockey League
#21 - Brett Howden (F) / #76 - Oleg Susonov (D)
0G, 1A, -1 / 0G, 0A, -4
Moose Jaw Warriors - 19-5-0-1
Nov. 21st: vs Saskatoon Blades
W 7-6 OT - 0G, 1A, -2 / 0G, 0A, -2
Nov. 25th: vs Prince Albert Raiders
L 3-2 SO - 0G, 0A, +1 / 0G, 0A, -2
A quiet week for Moose Jaw, neither prospect came up big.
#25 - Libor Hajek (D) 1G, 1A
Saskatoon Blades - 9-12-2-1
Nov. 21st: @ Moose Jaw Warriors
L 7-6 OT - 0G, 1A, +1
Nov. 22nd: @ Swift Current Broncos
L 5-4 SO - 0G, 0A, -1
Nov. 24th: vs Brandon Wheat Kings
W 6-5 - 1G, 0A
The Blades scored 16 goals in three games and spread the scoring around the team. Hajek picked up two points over the week.
#25 - Cal Foote (D) - 0G, 2A, -2
Kelowna Rockets - 14-8-2-1
Nov. 22nd: @ Spokane Chiefs
L 6-2 - 0G, 0A, -4
Nov. 24th: @ Vancouver Giants
W 3-2 - 0G, 2A, -1
Nov. 25th: vs Medicine Hat Tigers
W 4-0 - 0G, 0A, +3
Foote is doing well for the Rockets, 6-2 loss aside. Both his offensive and defensive games are god. He should end up with a spot at the World Juniors.
USHL
#19 - Cole Guttman (F) - 1G, 0A
Dubuque Fighting Saints - 7-5-2-1
Nov. 22nd: vs Waterloo Black Hawks
L 3-2 SO - No Points
Nov. 24th: @ Madison Capitols
W 3-1 - 1G, 0A
Nov. 25th: vs Sioux City Musketeers
W 5-4 - No Points
Guttman was given a game misconduct in the game against Waterloo for fighting Bobby Trivigno.
#14 - Nicklaus Perbix (D) - 0G, 2A
Omaha Lancers - 7-7-1
Nov. 22nd: vs Madison Capitols
W 4-2 - 0G, 1A
Nov. 25th: vs USNTDP
W 6-1 - 0G, 1A
Perbix assisted twice last week, as the Lancers got themselves up to .500.
Minnesota High School
#10- Samuel Walker
Edina High School - 2-0-0
Nov. 24th: vs Holy Family
W 7-0 - 0G, 2A
Nov. 25th: @ Maple Grove
W 6-2 - 0G, 2A
Sammy Walker has returnd to his high school in Minnesota as the season there has begun. We’ll most likely see points like he put up in the High School elite league early in the fall, and not the pointless in five USHL games Walker we saw recently.
NCAA
#33 - Kris Oldham (G)
U. Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks
Overall: 6-5-1 / Conference: 1-3-0
Nov. 24th: vs Northern Michigan
W 4-3 - Did Not Play
Nov. 25th: vs Northern Michigan
W 4-1 - Did Not Play
After starting a game last week Oldham was relegated to the bench again. Maybe he’ll play another game at some point this season.
#20 - Ross Colton (F) - No Points
U. Vermont Catamounts
Overall: 4-9-1 / Conference: 1-5-1
Nov. 21st: vs Connecticut
L 4-1 - Did Not Play
Nov. 25th: @ Darmouth
W 2-1 OT - No Points
Colton didn’t score in the game he played last week. Oh Ross. You need to score.
#18 - Ryan Lohin (F)
U. Mass-Lowell River Hawks
Overall: 8-6 / Conference: 5-5
No games were played last week.
#16 - Johnathan MacLeod (D) - Did Not Play
Boston U. Terriers
Overall: 6-8-1 / Conference: 4-4-1
Nov. 25th: @ Cornell
L 4-3 - Did Not Play
MacLeod had Thanksgiving off it seems.
#20 - Ryan Zuhlsdorf (D) - 0G, 0A, -1
U. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Overall: 9-6-1 / Conference: 3-4-1
Nov. 24th: @ Notre Dame
L 1-0 - No Points
Nov. 25th: @ Notre Dame
L 5-2 - 0G, 0A, -1
The Gophers were shutout of wins at Notre Dame, dropping them lower in the conference standings.
