Tampa Bay Lightning Prospect report: Perbix and Guttman to play for Team USA

Two USHL players will don the red, white, and blue in the World Junior A Challenge.

Cole Guttman and Nicklaus Perbix were named to the roster for Team USA in the 2017 World Junior A Challenge. The tournament is set up by Hockey Canada, and features Canada East and Canada West playing against the USA, Czech Republic, Russia, and Switzerland over one week. This year’s tournament is being held in Truro, Nova Scotia from December 10th to 16th. You can find more information on the tournament here, with streaming options hopefully announced before the tournament starts. To note, none of the prospects in the Canadian Hockey League (WHL, OHL, QMJHL) can play since that is seen as above Junior A.

Ontario Hockey League

#12 - Christopher Paquette (F) - 0G, 0A, -2

Peterborough Petes - 12-11-0-1

Nov. 15th: @ Hamilton Bulldogs

L 4-0 - No Points

Nov. 16th: vs Oshawa Generals

L 4-1 - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 19th: @ Kitchener Rangers

L 4-1 - 0G, 0A, -1

The Petes are on a three game losing skid, out scored 12-2 in that time frame. Paquette has fallen from where he was last season and if he doesn’t pick up he may be going back into the entry draft next summer.

#12 - Boris Katchouk (F) - 0G, 3A, +1

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds - 17-3-2-0

Nov. 16th: @ North Bay Battalion

W 5-4 OT - 0G, 3A, +1

Nov. 17th: @ Sudbury Wolves

W 2-0 - No Points

Katchouk and the Greyhounds continue to fight the Sarnia Sting for first overall in the OHL. The Sting are only one point ahead of them for the crown and it will be a photo finish between the two teams.

#17 - Taylor Raddysh (F) - 1G, 2A, +3

Erie Otters - 9-11-2-1

Nov, 15th: @ Mississauga Steelheads

L 5-4 - 0G, 1A

Nov. 18th: @ Flint Firebirds

W 5-2 - 1G, 1A, +2

Nov. 19th: @ Saginaw Spirit

L 3-1 - 0G, 0A, +1

The Otters are at risk of missing the OHL playoffs for the first time in five years, sitting in a close group from 7th to 10th in the western conference. Raddysh is doing his part, but right now he’s looking like a perfect trade piece after the world juniors to help the Otters rebuild.

#17 - Alexei Lipanov (F) - 1G, 0A, -1

Barrie Colts - 13-6-1-1

Nov. 16th: vs Sudbury Wolves

L 8-2 - 1G, 0A, -1

Nov. 18th: vs Kitchener Rangers

L 3-1 - Did Not Play

Nov. 19th: @ Oshawa Generals

W 5-3 - Did Not Play

Lipanov was hurt during the game against Sudbury and sat out the rest of the weekend, but he should be back on the ice this week.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

#89 - Otto Somppi (F) - 0G, 2A, +1

Halifax Mooseheads - 13-7-3-0

Nov. 17th: vs Saint John Sea Dogs

L 7-2 - 0G, 2A, +1

Nov. 18th: vs Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

W 6-5 SO - No Points

Despite the horrible loss to the reigning QMJHL champions, Somppi played well last week, keeping himself at his PPG+ pace.

Western Hockey League

#21 - Brett Howden (F) / #76 - Oleg Susonov (D)

Did Not Play / 0G, 2A

Moose Jaw Warriors - 18-5-0-0

Nov. 15th: @ Saskatoon Blades

L 5-4 - Did Not Play / 0G, 0A, -2

Nov. 17th: vs Calgary Hitmen

W 5-2 - Did Not Play / 0G, 1A, -1

Nov. 18th: vs Saskatoon Blades

W 6-3 - Did Not Play / 0G, 1A, +3

Howden is still nursing an injury he suffered in the WHL vs Russia game, but his coprospect on the Warriors is playing well. He’s lining up against the top lines of his opponents and contributing from the blue line.

#25 - Libor Hajek (D) - 1G, 4A, -1

Saskatoon Blades 8-12-1-0

Nov. 15th: vs Moose Jaw Warriors

W 5-4 - 0G, 2A

Nov. 17th: vs Brandon Wheat Kings

L 4-1 - 0G, 1A

Nov. 18th: @ Moose Jaw Warriors

L 6-3 - 1G, 1A, -1

Hajek had a better week than his team did, netting five points in one win and two losses.

#25 - Cal Foote (D) - 0G, 4A

Kelowna Rockets - 12-7-2-1

Nov. 17th: vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

W 7-4 - 0G, 4A, +2

Nov. 18th: @ Vancouver Giants

L 6-1 - 0G, 0A, -2

When the Rockets won, Foote was all over the game, adding four assists, but when they were losing he tried to stick to his defensive game, matched up against the first line in Vancouver, but the Rockets were out-powered.

USHL

#19 - Cole Guttman (F) - 0G, 1A, -1

Dubuque Fighting Saints - 5-5-2

Nov. 17th: @ Waterloo Black Hawks

L 3-2 - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 18th: vs Madison Capitols

W 3-2 - 0G, 1A

The Saints captain didn’t have a lot on the scoreboard this week, as the team bounced from 3-2 loss to a 3-2 win.

#14 - Nicklaus Perbix (D) - 0G, 0A, -1

Omaha Lancers - 5-7-1

Nov. 17th: vs Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

L 4-1 - 0G, 0A, -1

Only one game this week and Perbix and the rest of the Lancers defense couldn’t stop the RoughRiders from putting up four.

#26 - Samuel Walker - Did Not Play

Sioux City Musketeers - 4-7-1-1

Nov. 17th: vs Madison Capitols

W 2-1 SO - Did Not Play

Nov. 18th: vs Fargo Force

L 5-1 - Did Not Play

Walker sat out this weekend, but the Musketeers didn’t do great without him, needing a shootout to win their only game.

NCAA

#33 - Kris Oldham (G) - 28sv, 32sh, .875sv%

U. Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks

Overall: 4-5-1 / Conference: 1-3

Nov. 17th: @ Western Michigan

L 4-1 - 3sv, 3sh, 1.00sv% - 13:09 played

Nov. 18th: @ Western Michigan

L 5-2 - 25sv, 29sh, .862sv%

Oldham finally got some game time in, but the Mavericks had no chance against the Mustangs.

#20 - Ross Colton (F)

U. Vermont Catamounts

Overall: 3-8-1 / Conference: 1-4-1

Nov. 17th: @ Northeastern

L 2-1 - No Points

Vermont hasn’t had a great season so far, and they sit at the bottom of their conference standings. It doesn’t look like this will be a long season for the Catamounts.

#18 - Ryan Lohin (F) - 0G, 0A, -2

U. Mass-Lowell River Hawks

Overall: 8-6 / Conference: 5-5

Nov. 17th: vs Connecticut

W 5-2 - 0G, 0A, -2

Nov. 18th: @ Connecticut

W 1-0 - No Points

A great weekend for the River Hawks, but not as great for Lohin. Coming out a -2 in a 5-2 win is almost Brett Lebda like.

#16 - Johnathan MacLeod (D) - Did Not Play

Boston U. Terriers

Overall: 6-7-1 / Conference: 4-4-1

Nov. 17th: @ Maine

L 5-2 - Did Not Play

Nov. 18th: vs Maine

W 7-0 - Did Not Play

MacLeod is still not getting in many games. At least he’ll have his diploma after all this.

#20 - Ryan Zuhlsdorf (D)

U. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Overall: 9-4-1 / Conference: 3-2-1

Nov. 17th: vs Harvard

W 4-2 - 0G, 1A, +1

Nov. 18th: vs Harvard

W 2-1 - No Points

Those eggheads at Harvard may be book smart but they aren’t ice smart, losing 6-3 over two games to the Gophers.