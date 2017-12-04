Tampa Bay Lightning prospect report: Taylor Raddysh can score, but the Otters can’t win
Tampa Bay Lightning prospect report: Taylor Raddysh can score, but the Otters can’t win
Lots of good weekends from the players. The teams? Eh.
It was an all right weekend for the prospects. The ones you expect to get the points did just that, and the others lived up to the expectations they’ve laid down over the season.
Check out Bolt Prospects for more prospect coverage.
Ontario Hockey League
#12 - Christopher Paquette (F) - 0G, 0A, -1
Peterborough Petes - 14-13-0-1
Nov. 30th: v Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
L 7-5 - 0G, 0A, -1
Paquette went pointless once again in the Petes only game last week.
#12 - Boris Katchouk (F) - 1G, 1A, +2
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds - 28-3-2-0
Nov. 30th: @ Peterborough Petes
W 7-5 - 0G, 1A, +1
Dec. 1st: @ Kingston Frontenacs
W 3-2 OT - Did Not Play
Dec. 3rd: @ Ottawa 67’s
W 4-0 - 1G, 0A, +1
Katchouk helped the Greyhounds to their new place on top of the OHL.
#17 - Taylor Raddysh (F)- 0G, 4A, -5
Erie Otters - 10-13-4-1
Nov. 30th: @ Niagara IceDogs
L 5-2 - 0G, 2A, -2
Dec. 1st: @ Guelph Storm
L 5-4 OT - 0G, 1A, -2
Dec. 3rd: vs Kitchener Rangers
L 3-2 OT - 0G, 1A, -1
Raddysh did what he could, but the Otters couldn’t pull out a win last week.
#17 - Alexei Lipanov (F) - 0G, 2A, -2
Barrie Colts - 15-9-2-1
Nov. 30th: vs Mississauga Steelheads
W 6-3 - 0G, 1A, +1
Dec. 2nd: @ Ottawa 67’s
L 4-3 - 0G, 1A, -1
Dec. 3rd: @ Kingston Frontenacs
L 6-2 - 0G, 0A, -2
Lipanov got a couple points, but the Colts aren’t the world beaters they were when the season began.
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League
#89 - Otto Somppi (F) - 1G, 2A, +3
Halifax Mooseheads - 17-8-4-0
Dec. 1st: vs Rouyn-Noranda Huskies
W 6-2 - 0G, 2A, +2
Dec. 2nd: vs Val d’Or Foreurs
W 4-2 - 1G, 0A, +1
Somppi played excellently in two games scoring three points as the Mooseheads beat both northern Quebec teams.
Western Hockey League
#21 - Brett Howden (F) / #76 - Oleg Susonov (D)
1G, 2A, +3 / 0G, 3A, +6
Moose Jaw Warriors - 25-5-1-1
Nov. 28th: vs Victoria Royals
W 7-4 - 1G, 2A, +3 / 0G, 1A, +3
Dec. 1st: vs Swift Current Broncos|
L 7-6 - Did Not Play / 0G, 1A, +1
Dec. 2nd: @ Swift Current Broncos
W 3-2 - Did Not Play / 0G, 1A, +2
Despite playing in only one game, Howden scored three points, but sat out the rest of the weekend with an upper body injury. Susonov played good defence, and picked up a point per game over the weekend.
#25 - Libor Hajek (D) - 0G, 2A
Saskatoon Blades 11-14-2-1
Nov. 28th: @ Tri-City Americans
W 5-2 - 0G, 1A, +1
Nov. 29th: @ Spokane Chiefs
L 6-2 - 0G, 1A, -1
Dec. 2nd: @ Everett Silvertips
L 3-0 - 0G, 0A, -2
Dec. 3rd: @ Portland Winterhawks
W 4-0 - 0G, 0A, +2
The Blades went 2-2 on their trip south to Washington and Oregon.
#25 - Cal Foote (D) - 1G, 2A, +3
Kelowna Rockets - 17-8-2-1
Nov. 29th: vs Prince George Cougars
W 5-3 - 1G, 1A, +1
Dec. 1st: @ Spokane Chiefs
W 4-2 - No Points
Dec. 2nd: vs Kootenay Ice
W 5-2 - 0G, 1A, +2
Foote found his scoring touch over the weekend, going a point per game last week.
USHL
#19 - Cole Guttman (F) - 1G, 0A, +1
Dubuque Fighting Saints - 8-6-2-1
Dec. 1st: vs Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
W 4-3 OT - 1G, 0A, +1
Dec. 2nd: vs Sioux City Musketeers
L 2-0 - No Points
The Saints had a close win and a shutout loss last weekend.
#14 - Nicklaus Perbix (D) - 0G, 3A, +6
Omaha Lancers - 9-7-1-0
Dec. 1st: vs Sioux Falls Stampede
W 4-1 - 0G, 1A, +3
Dec. 2nd: @ Des Moines Buccaneers
W 5-3 - 0G, 2A, +3
Some solid play from Perbix got the Lancers two wins. It was his best offensive week yet this season.
High School
#26 - Samuel Walker
Edina High School
Nov. 28th: @ St. Louis Park
W 8-3 - 1G, 2A
Dec. 2nd: vs Roseau
W 8-0 - Game Sheet unavailable
Walker is back to the level he can run free on. Multi-point blowouts are back on the menu.
NCAA
#33 - Kris Oldham (G)
U. Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks
Overall: 6-7-1 / Conference: 1-5-0
Dec. 1st: vs St. Cloud State
L 7-0 - Did Not Play
Dec. 2nd: vs St. Cloud State
L 5-0 - Did Not Play
#20 - Ross Colton (F) - 2G, 2A, -3
U. Vermont Catamounts
Overall: 4-10-2 / Conference: 1-6-2
Dec. 1st: @ Maine
T 2-2 - 2G, 0A, -1
Dec. 2nd: @ Maine
L 6-2 - 0G, 2A, -2
A big weekend for Ross, he scores Vermont’s two goals in the tie and set up the two in their loss. Four points in two games is huge for him.
#18 - Ryan Lohin (F)
U. Mass-Lowell River Hawks
Overall: 8-7 / Conference: 5-5
No games played.
#16 - Johnathan MacLeod (D)
Boston U. Terriers
Overall: 7-9-1 / Conference: 5-5-1
Dec. 1st: @ Boston College
W 7-4 - Did Not Play
Dec. 2nd: vs Boston College
L 4-1 - Did Not Play
#20 - Ryan Zuhlsdorf (D) - 0G, 2A, -2
U. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Overall: 10-7-1 / Conference: 4-5-1
Dec. 1st: vs Wisconsin
W 5-4 - 0G, 2A
Dec. 2nd: vs Wisconsin
L 3-2 - 0G, 0A, -2
When Ryan gets points the Gophers win, when he doesn’t, they lose. Get more points.
-
Power Rankings: Canadiens make big jump
Montreal is fresh off a fifth straight win, while Detroit is reeling in the wake of a 10-1...
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward