Tampa Bay Lightning prospects report: League leaders on the ice and on the scoresheet

Two Bolts prospects get the C for their respective leagues vs. Russia.

In the CHL/Russia series that has taken place in the WHL and OHL there was a common theme: They chose Tampa Bay Lightning prospects as the captains. Throughout this series, it’s common for each team to have a different captain for every contest because the rosters change from game to game. For the WHL game one, Brett Howden was named captain of Team WHL, in game 3 Taylor Raddysh was captain for Team OHL, and in game four vs the OHL Boris Katchouk was named captain for Team OHL.

It’s an honor to be chosen to lead your team on the ice, and to do so in a special series like this means these players are well-thought-of around their respective leagues. The emphasis on those particular players also creates something additional to watch come World Juniors time.

Ontario Hockey League

This past Thursday, Raddysh, Lipanov, and Katchouk all played in the CHL Russia series. Russia won 5-2 and the stats were:

On the 13th Katchouk and Lipanov played again, this time in Sudbury, Ontario. Team OHL evened the series at 2 games each, winning 4-2.

After the Russia games were over, league play resumed. Here’s how the prospects did in those contests:

#12 - Christopher Paquette (F) - 0G, 0A, -2

Peterborough Petes - 12-8-0-1

Nov 10th: @ Kingston Frontenacs

L 7-1 - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 12th: vs Kingston Frontenacs

W 6-3 - 0G, 0A, -1

The rivals traded wins at home, but Paquette wasn’t a big part of the win or loss.

#12 - Boris Katchouk (F) - 0G, 3A, +3

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds - 15-3-2-0

Nov. 10th: @ Sarnia Sting

W 4-3 OT - 0G, 1A, +1

Nov. 11th: @ Flint Firebirds

W 8-2 - 0G, 2A, +2

Katchouk was happy to be back in the Soo colours, heading down the shore from Owen Sound to Sarnia and netting three points over the weekend with the Greyhounds.

#17 - Taylor Raddysh (F) - 1G, 1A

Erie Otters - 8-9-2-1

Nov. 10th: @ Hamilton Bulldogs

L 7-4 - 0G, 1A, +1

Nov. 11th: vs Saginaw Spirit

L 5-2 - 1G, 0A, -1

Raddysh had 3 in 3 last week, but the Otters couldn’t get a win.

#17 - Alexei Lipanov (F) - 0G, 0A, -2

Barrie Colts - 12-4-1-1

Nov. 10th: @ Sudbury Wolves

W 4-3 OT - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 11th: vs Niagara IceDogs

W 6-1 - 0G, 0A, -1

Lipanov is down lately. He couldn’t get on the score sheet despite the Colts pulling out two wins.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

#89 - Otto Somppi (F) - 1G, 1A, +1

Halifax Mooseheads - 12-6-3

Nov. 9th: vs Baie-Comeau Drakkar

L 3-2 - 1G, 1A

Nov. 11th: vs Sherbrooke Phoenix

W 3-2 OT - 0G, 0A, +1

Lose and get two points, win and get none. Thus is the mystery of Otto Somppi.

Western Hockey League

Brett Howden and Cal Foote represented Team WHL on Monday and Tuesday in the CHL / Russia series.

Nov, 6th: WHL vs Russia

W 7-0 - Howden: 1G, 1A, +3 / Foote: No Points

Nov. 7th: WHL vs Russia

L 4-3 OT - Foote: 0G, 0A, -1

After the Russia games were over, league play resumed.

#21 - Brett Howden (F) / #76 - Oleg Susonov (D)

Did Not Play / 0G, 1A, +4

Moose Jaw Warriors

Nov. 10th: @ Regina Pats

W 3-2 - Did Not Play / No Points

Nov. 12th: vs Regina Pats

W 3-1 - Did Not Play / 0G, 1A, +3

Nov. 14th: @ Swift Current Broncos

W 7-4 - Did Not Play / 0G, 0A, +1

Howden was injured in the game vs Russia and sat out the next few.

#25 - Libor Hajek (D) - 1G, 0A, -4

Saskatoon Blades

Nov. 10th: vs Swift Current Broncos

L 6-4- 1G, 0A, -2

Nov. 11th: @ Brandon Wheat Kings

L 3-1 - 0G, 0A, -2

Hajek wasn’t invited to any cool games, just his standard Blades games. One goal in two losses as the story of last week.

#25 - Cal Foote (D) - 0G, 2A, +1

Kelowna Rockets

Nov. 10th: vs Vancouver Giants

W 5-4 OT - 0G, 2A, +2

Nov. 11th: vs Red Deer Rebels

W 5-2 - 0G, 0A, -1

Nov. 14th: vs Edmonton Oil Kings

Foote jumped right back into things after the Russia games, helping on two goals against the Giants.

USHL

#19 - Cole Guttman (F) - 2G, 2A, -1

Dubuque Fighting Saints - 4-4-2

Nov. 10th: vs Chicago Steel

L 3-2 - 2G, 0A. -1

Nov. 11th: @ Central Illinois Flying Aces

L 6-5 OT - 0G, 2A

Guttman gutted out two losses to add four points to his stats.

#14 - Nicklaus Perbix (D) - No Points

Omaha Lancers - 5-6-1

Nov. 10th: vs Green Bay Gamblers

W 5-0 - No Points

Nov. 11th: vs Green Bay Gamblers

W 5-2 - No Points

The Lancers beat the Gamblers a combined 10-2 and Perbix was a all on the blue line for them.

#26 - Samuel Walker -No Points

Sioux City Musketeers- 3-6-1-1

Nov. 10th: @ Sioux Falls Stampede

W 2-1 OT - No Points

Nov. 11th: vs Fargo Force

L 4-2 - No Points

Walker is still adjusting to the USHL. Hopefully he’s ready to go sooner rather than later.

NCAA

#33 - Kris Oldham (G) - 2sv, 3sh, 0.667sv%

U. Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks

Overall: 4-3-1 / Conference: 1-1

Nov. 10th: @ Colorado College

W 5-3 - Did Not Play

Nov. 11th: @ Colorado College

L 4-0 - 2sv, 3sh, 0.667sv% (20:00 played)

Oldham came in for 20 minutes of the third period in the Mavericks shutout loss.

#20 - Ross Colton - 1G, 0A, -1

U. Vermont Catamounts

Overall: 3-7-1 / Conference: 1-3-1

Nov. 10th: vs Boston College

L 4-3 - No Points

Nov. 11th: vs Boston College

L 5-1 - 1G, 0A, -1

#18 - Ryan Lohin (F) - 3G, 0A, +1

U. Mass-Lowell River Hawks

Overall: 6-6 / Conference: 3-5

Nov. 10th: @ New Hampshire

W 2-1 - 2G, 0A, +1

Nov. 11th: vs Northeastern

W 4-2 - 1G, 0A

With a hat trick over two games (my column my rules), Lohin hit a PPG pace this season. The River Hawks need all of the points they can get as they languish near the bottom of their conference.

#16 - Johnathan MacLeod (D)

Boston U. Terriers

Overall: 5-6-1 / Conference: 3-3-1

Nov. 10th @ Northeastern|

L 6-1 - 0G, 0A, -2

Nov. 11th: vs New Hampshire

W 4-0 - Did Not Play

MacLeod wasn’t great in the game he played in, and BU went and shutout New Hamshire in the game he didn’t. [thinking emoji]

(No, I’m kidding, that doesn’t mean a lot, but BU needs more consistency.)

#20 - Ryan Zuhlsdorf (D) - 0G, 0A, -3

U. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Overall: 7-4-1 / Conference: 3-2-1

Nov. 10th: @ Michigan

L 5-4 OT - 0G, 0A, +1

Nov. 11th: @ Michigan

T 6-6 - 0G, 0A, -4

It wasn’t a great week for defenders, as the Gophers scored 6 but he ended up a -4. Work on your D everyone!