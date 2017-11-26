Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch

The forward scored his first NHL goal of the season Saturday night at Pittsburgh.

The Tampa Bay Lightning has reassigned forward Cory Conacher to the Syracuse Crunch. Just like that the Bolt’s AHL squad has their leading scorer back.

Conacher was recalled on Friday. He played in one game during his time with Tampa, scoring a goal in the Lightning’s 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The goal was Conacher’s first of the season in the NHL. He was needed because of an injury to Lightning forward JT Brown.

Likely means J.T. Brown is ready to return from the undisclosed injury that kept him out of the last 2 games. #Bolts https://t.co/vJtfJkW1xl — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) November 26, 2017

Conacher has appeared in 153 career NHL games with the Lightning, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators, scoring 21 goals and totaling 63 points. He played in 11 games with Tampa Bay in 2016-17 and scored one goal and netted three assists. He has played in 239 career AHL games, amassing 90 goals and 226 points. He has skated in 70 career Calder Cup Playoff games, including 22 with the Crunch last season, where he registered 12 goals and 28 points.

At the time of his call up, Conacher had six goals and 13 points in 17 games with Syracuse. The Crunch has gotten off to a rough start this season, but has managed to string together three victories this past week for their longest win streak of the season. Syracuse is no longer the worst team in the North Division, as their recent streak nudged them into 6th place.

With Tye McGinn traded, Gabriel Dumont lost on waivers, Alex Gallant suspended, and Erik Condra hurt, Syracuse has been playing short-handed up front. Defenseman Daniel Walcott was shifted to forward for the past two and a half games.

Syracuse will certainly be bolstered by Conacher’s return, so the hope is that their good fortune will continue. At the moment, it also doesn’t appear that the Lightning is ending forward Christopher DiDomenico’s conditioning stint. DiDomenico was assigned to Syracuse yesterday and played in their game Saturday night.