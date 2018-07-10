Tampa Bay Lightning sign Nikita Kucherov to 8-year extension worth $76 million
Kucherov was third in the NHL last season with a career-high 100 points
Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov has only gotten better year after year, and the team has taken notice. Just a season after he picked up a career-high 100 points, the Lightning have decided not to wait until next year when Kucherov would be a free agent to reward him. The team announced on Tuesday that it signed the star right wing to an eight year extension worth $76 million -- $9.5 million in average annual value -- effective next season.
The deal makes Kucherov the second-highest paid right wing in the NHL, trailing only the Blackhawks' Patrick Kane ($10.5 million AAV). Kucherov's $44.5 million signing bonus is heavily proliferated. He'll make $1 million base salary when the extension kicks in in 2019, with an $11 million bonus. Cap Friendly has the full breakdown of Kucherov's contract here:
The signing is huge for the Lightning, who also signed defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a seven year contract extension worth $47.25 million July 1. Steve Yzerman seems intent on keeping his team together, and a team that in June looked to have a very busy 2019 offseason ahead of it is now looking like it could be one of the quieter ones next year. Anton Stralman and Dan Girardi will be some of the key free agents, but it looks far more manageable with Kucherov and McDonagh locked up.
The team's core of Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Kucherov and McDonagh is now locked up until the 2024 offseason. J.T. Miller, the first-line left-winger, is on contract until the 2023 offseason. The Lightning have a lot of players on big contracts. It may be risky, but the core is still young, and it has paid dividends. Kucherov jumped from scoring 65 and 66 points in 2014 and 2015 to 85 and 100 points in 2017 and 2018. He's only 25, so this contract, despite the high price tag and year count, is relatively low risk.
The deal keeps the title window wide open for Tampa Bay, which hasn't won a Stanley Cup since 2004, and fell to the Washington Capitals last season in the Eastern Conference Finals.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ducks to retire Kariya, Niedermayer unis
The two Hockey Hall of Famers will be have their numbers raised to the rafters as part of the...
-
Dahlin signs rookie deal with Sabres
The NHL's top overall pick is ready to have an immediate impact in Buffalo
-
Arrest made in Humboldt hockey bus crash
The driver has been charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing...
-
Lightning re-sign Cedric Paquette
With the team still squarely in the mix for Karlsson, Steve Yzerman stays busy on other fr...
-
Lightning eyeing trade for Erik Karlsson
Stars, Capitals, Rangers, Blue Jackets, Sharks and Golden Knights also are eyeing the defe...
-
NHL Free Agent Tracker 2018
All the info on the top names available this offseason