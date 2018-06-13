Tampa Bay Lightning trade goalie Peter Budaj to Los Angeles Kings for forward Andy Andreoff

The NHL offseason just started and moves are already happening. The Tampa Bay Lightning have dealt 14-year veteran goalie Peter Budaj to the Los Angeles Kings for forward Andy Andreoff. Andreoff, 27, played in 45 games for the Kings last year, whereas Budaj played eight for the Lightning.

Budaj, 35, will reportedly be the third-string netminder and a mentor for the Kings' other goalies, with Jack Campbell remaining backup for Jonathan Quick, per Pierre LeBrun. In his first stint with the Kings, Budaj thrived on the Ontario Reign in the AHL before being called up by the Kings when Quick was injured in the first game of the 2016 season. He started 51 games for the Kings, going 27-20-3 with a .917 save percentage, tied for a career-high. He was traded to the Lightning before the end of the season alongside Erik Cernak for goalie Ben Bishop.

Last season for the Lightning, Budaj went 3-3-1 in seven starts. He suffered an ankle sprain in late December before returning to the ice in March for one appearance against the Senators.

The other piece in the deal, Andy Andreoff, has been with the Kings for four seasons. He scored 10 points in 60 games in 2015, and nine points in 45 games last year. He'll be going to team with a surplus of scorers, but perhaps he can find a home on one of the Lightning's deeper lines or their AHL affiliates. Louis Domingue will presumably stay on for the Lightning as the backup goalie to Andrei Vasilevskiy.