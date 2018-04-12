Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils odds: 2018 NHL playoffs picks from expert on 10-0 run

Game 1 of the highly anticipated 2018 NHL playoffs series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils gets underway at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Tampa is a heavy favorite at -220 on the money line, meaning you would have to risk $220 to return $100 on a Lightning victory. The over-under, or total number of goals Vegas thinks will be scored, is 5.5.

Before you make your pick, you need to see what SportsLine expert David Kelly has to say. A Toronto-born hockey analyst with multiple advanced degrees, Kelly is on a mind-blowing run with his NHL picks.

He closed the regular season with 10 winners in a row -- that's right, 10 straight -- and he's up $5,262 this season at SportsLine for $100 bettors. Anyone following his picks is way, way up entering the NHL Playoffs 2018.

Now, using his proprietary data models and unmatched knowledge of the game, Kelly has examined Devils-Lightning from every angle and released another confident money-line pick. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.

Kelly knows that Tampa Bay (54-23-5) is a strong contender for the Stanley Cup thanks to a balanced roster that includes some of the top scoring threats in the league. Powered by stars such as wing Nikita Kucherov (39 goals) and center Steven Stamkos (27 goals), the Lightning led the league with 3.5 goals per game.

That offense is backed up by goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, a contender for the Vezina Trophy because of his 44-17-3 record and 2.62 GAA.

But just because Tampa Bay is loaded and won the Atlantic Division with 113 points in the regular season doesn't mean there's value on the money line.

Every year, a surprising team gets hot late and makes a run, and this year that very well could be the Devils (44-29-9). They enter the playoffs on a 7-2 run and have just one loss in regulation since March 20.

Anchored by wing Taylor Hall (39 goals), New Jersey is top 10 in the league on the power play. That could cause some issues against a Tampa Bay squad that has one of the worst penalty-kill percentages (76.1) in the NHL.

We can tell you Kelly is leaning over, but what about the side, which he has made his name picking?

Will the Lightning take care of business, or will the Devils be the latest underdog to shock the NHL? And where does the value lie on the money line? Visit SportsLine now to get David Kelly's exclusive pick, all from a peerless NHL expert who closed the regular season with 10 straight winners.