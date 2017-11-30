Tampa Bay Lightning's Cedric Paquette will hear from Player Safety about hit on Torey Krug

It was four minutes of fail for both teams.

Earlier today, the Department of Player safety decided that Cedric Paquette's hit on Torey Krug warranted a hearing. The hit, deemed boarding at the time, came during the second period of yesterday's game against the Boston Bruins. Paquette earned a two-minute minor. Krug was not injured by the play.

Tampa Bay’s Cedric Paquette will have a hearing today for boarding Boston’s Torey Krug. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 30, 2017

Cedric Paquette runs Torey Krug into the boards pic.twitter.com/Y5QuNgdvKL — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) November 30, 2017

GeoFitz4 wrote about the incident in last night's recap, leaving us to wonder whether Frank Vatrano should also have a hearing for his actions during those moments.

It didn’t take long for things to heat up though. Cedric Paquette came down behind the net and hit Torey Krug from behind into the boards. The referee immediately raised his arm for the penalty. Frank Vatrano unhappy with the hit made a bee line for Paquette and stuck out his foot to trip Paquette. Vatrano got up and immediately made a run at Paquette to try and fight him. A melee ensued, but the linesmen intervened quickly. Paquette got a minor for boarding and a minor for roughing, while Vatrano was given a minor for roughing and a minor for tripping to keep the game at even strength.

The hit inspired a video segment from TSN writer Mike Johnson, who said that this is the type of from-behind hit into the boards that officials are trying to remove from the game. "We've seen hits this year before that have resulted in suspension," Johnson said, and “a precedent has been set” by Player Safety hearings and suspensions on players such as Canucks’ Erik Gudbranson and Predators’ Austin Watson, for similar hits.

Gudbranson was suspended one game for boarding Vatrano, and Watson was suspended two games for a hit on Dominic Toninato.

Paquette had just recently returned to the Bolts’ lineup after injury.