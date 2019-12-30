Team owner, 55, suits up as emergency player in Federal Prospects Hockey League game
The Elmira Enforcers were several players short, so the team owner stepped up
On Friday, the Elmira Enforces faced off against the Danbury Hat Tricks in a Federal Prospects Hockey League contest. In that game, the Enforcers were forced to dress a very unlikely player.
Team owner Robbie Nichols, who is 55 years old, ended up dressing as an emergency player. The Enforcers had several players out of the lineup, which allowed Nichols to suit up. Nichols hadn't stepped onto the ice in 25 years, when he ended his playing career with the Flint Generals of the United Hockey League.
The situation began when Nichols spoke with Elmira head coach Brent Clarke about the team's injury situation. Clarke revealed that the Enforcers were going to be six players short for Friday's game. Four of those players were injured and couldn't suit up. One was dealing with a groin injury, but would dress. The final player was out of town attending to a personal matter.
Clarke himself has even played at times, which isn't a crazy stretch since he's only 33 years old. The Enforcers head coach has played in 27 games since retiring in 2016.
With the team being shorthanded, Nichols decided to step up.
"As you get older, you get slower. I couldn't keep up with these kids. My mind can go. My legs can't," Nichols told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "But it was exciting to be there. You get competitive again."
Nichols did admit that he was sore after his three shifts in the first period, but "started getting my legs" by the time the second period rolled around. The 55-year old owner was fairly active as he was even called for a roughing penalty midway through the second period.
"I had to think about it a bit. I knew I'd be sore. But some Advil before the game and during the game meant I wouldn't feel pain until after the game," Nichols added.
Nichols didn't play at all during the third period and was sore by the time Sunday rolled around. He didn't register any points or shots, but did make an impact.
For Nichols to suit up is one thing, but the fact that he played was even more astounding. While it may not have been pretty, it was a pretty cool moment for Nichols to be able to take the ice one more time.
