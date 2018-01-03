Team USA beats Russia in World Junior quarterfinals thriller, will face Sweden next

Team USA captain Joey Anderson skates against Russia in the World Junior Championship quarterfinals. Getty

Team USA has cleared its first hurdle on the road to back-to-back gold medals at the World Junior Championship.

The United States knocked out Russia with a 4-2 victory in their quarterfinal matchup in Buffalo on Tuesday, advancing the Americans to a semifinal date against Sweden later this week.

United States forward and New York Islanders prospect Kieffer Bellows scored two goals for Team USA in the victory, including the game-winner with about seven minutes remaining in the third period. The pair of goals gave Bellows seven so far in the tournament, which leads all players.

Team USA jumped out to an early lead when Bellows found the back of the net just over two minutes into the game. Brady Tkachuk was able to push a loose puck towards Bellows, who slapped a one-timer past Russian goaltender Vladislav Sukhachyov. Bellows then celebrated the goal directly in front of a fan wearing his dad's old Minnesota North Stars jersey.

Kieffer Bellows puts USA up 1-0 early vs Russia pic.twitter.com/hNjs6YCmGB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 3, 2018

Kieffer Bellows scores, celebrates directly in front of someone wearing his dad’s North Stars jersey. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/6k94xiKBOM — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 3, 2018

Russia tied the game later in the first period with a goal from Marsel Sholokhov, who unleashed a backhanded shot past American goalie Joseph Woll.

Sholokhov fires a backhander and ties it 1-1 pic.twitter.com/oC9Ku1yX9Z — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 3, 2018

The lead was reclaimed by the United States just under five minutes later when Edmonton Oilers prospect Kailer Yamamoto put forth a great individual effort and put home his own rebound.

Kailer Yamamoto reclaims the lead for USA with a great effort pic.twitter.com/yuKK09IZzq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 3, 2018

The Russians lost one of their better defensemen, Vladislav Syomin, in the first period after a dangerous hit to the head of American forward Max Jones (Anaheim Ducks). Syomin was handed a five-minute major and game misconduct as a result of the hit.

Vladislav Syomin gets five and a game for this hit to the head of Max Jones pic.twitter.com/B8X0mYqVZv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 3, 2018

The Americans failed to capitalize on the major penalty, and the two teams continued to battle throughout a fruitless second period. Finally, Russia was finally able to strike with yet another equalizer at the start of the third frame. A USA turnover sprung a rush for Andrei Altybarmakyan (Chicago Blackhawks), who was able to burn defenseman Adam Fox (Calgary Flames) with a power move to the net and a strong backhand finish.

Andrei Altybarmakayan beats Adam Fox and ties it for Russia pic.twitter.com/fy5yXYEBwI — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 3, 2018

With the game tied 2-2 and the stakes raised heading into the home stretch, it was Bellows who found the net yet again with absolute rocket that claimed the life of a poor Gatorade bottle sitting on top of the Russian net.

Although Bellows got most of the glory thanks to his beautiful shot, the goal was made possible by an outstanding setup from defenseman Dylan Samberg (Winnipeg Jets). While in transition, Samberg made a incredible read at center-ice and fired a bank pass off the corner boards that found its way right into Bellows' wheelhouse.

What an indirect pass off the boards from Samberg to set up Bellows' go-ahead goal pic.twitter.com/a9f0cgfUGE — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 3, 2018

The Americans were able to hold off a late push from Russia and then grab an insurance goal on an empty netter from Joey Anderson, stamping their ticket to the next round while punching Russia's ticket home.

It's the first time since 2010 that Russia has failed to advance to the semifinals of the medal round.

What else happened in the quarterfinal round?

Czech Republic sneaked by Finland with a 4-3 shootout win



sneaked by with a 4-3 shootout win Canada expectedly pummeled Switzerland , winning 8-2



expectedly pummeled , winning 8-2 Sweden held off Slovakia with a 3-2 victory

What happens next in the World Juniors?

The 2018 World Juniors medal round runs through this week, with the tournament concluding with medal games on Friday. Here's a complete rundown of the next wave of games:

Thursday, Jan. 4 (Semifinals)

Denmark vs. Belarus, 12 p.m. (Relegation)



United States vs. Sweden, 4 p.m.



Canada vs. Czech Republic , 8 p.m.



Friday, Jan. 5 (Finals)