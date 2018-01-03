Team USA beats Russia in World Junior quarterfinals thriller, will face Sweden next
The Americans got two goals from Kieffer Bellows to knock out Russia in the first game of the medal round
Team USA has cleared its first hurdle on the road to back-to-back gold medals at the World Junior Championship.
The United States knocked out Russia with a 4-2 victory in their quarterfinal matchup in Buffalo on Tuesday, advancing the Americans to a semifinal date against Sweden later this week.
United States forward and New York Islanders prospect Kieffer Bellows scored two goals for Team USA in the victory, including the game-winner with about seven minutes remaining in the third period. The pair of goals gave Bellows seven so far in the tournament, which leads all players.
Team USA jumped out to an early lead when Bellows found the back of the net just over two minutes into the game. Brady Tkachuk was able to push a loose puck towards Bellows, who slapped a one-timer past Russian goaltender Vladislav Sukhachyov. Bellows then celebrated the goal directly in front of a fan wearing his dad's old Minnesota North Stars jersey.
Russia tied the game later in the first period with a goal from Marsel Sholokhov, who unleashed a backhanded shot past American goalie Joseph Woll.
The lead was reclaimed by the United States just under five minutes later when Edmonton Oilers prospect Kailer Yamamoto put forth a great individual effort and put home his own rebound.
The Russians lost one of their better defensemen, Vladislav Syomin, in the first period after a dangerous hit to the head of American forward Max Jones (Anaheim Ducks). Syomin was handed a five-minute major and game misconduct as a result of the hit.
The Americans failed to capitalize on the major penalty, and the two teams continued to battle throughout a fruitless second period. Finally, Russia was finally able to strike with yet another equalizer at the start of the third frame. A USA turnover sprung a rush for Andrei Altybarmakyan (Chicago Blackhawks), who was able to burn defenseman Adam Fox (Calgary Flames) with a power move to the net and a strong backhand finish.
With the game tied 2-2 and the stakes raised heading into the home stretch, it was Bellows who found the net yet again with absolute rocket that claimed the life of a poor Gatorade bottle sitting on top of the Russian net.
Although Bellows got most of the glory thanks to his beautiful shot, the goal was made possible by an outstanding setup from defenseman Dylan Samberg (Winnipeg Jets). While in transition, Samberg made a incredible read at center-ice and fired a bank pass off the corner boards that found its way right into Bellows' wheelhouse.
The Americans were able to hold off a late push from Russia and then grab an insurance goal on an empty netter from Joey Anderson, stamping their ticket to the next round while punching Russia's ticket home.
It's the first time since 2010 that Russia has failed to advance to the semifinals of the medal round.
What else happened in the quarterfinal round?
- Czech Republic sneaked by Finland with a 4-3 shootout win
- Canada expectedly pummeled Switzerland, winning 8-2
- Sweden held off Slovakia with a 3-2 victory
What happens next in the World Juniors?
The 2018 World Juniors medal round runs through this week, with the tournament concluding with medal games on Friday. Here's a complete rundown of the next wave of games:
Thursday, Jan. 4 (Semifinals)
- Denmark vs. Belarus, 12 p.m. (Relegation)
- United States vs. Sweden, 4 p.m.
- Canada vs. Czech Republic , 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 5 (Finals)
- Denmark vs. Belarus, 12 p.m. (Relegation)
- Bronze medal game: TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m.
- Gold medal game: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
-
Vegas among Stanley Cup favorites
Forget just making the playoffs ... Vegas has the NHL's newest team as a championship cont...
-
World Juniors: How to watch USA-Russia
Here's what you need to know heading into Team USA's first medal round game against Russia
-
5 takeaways from the 2018 Winter Classic
The NHL's New Year's Day showcase went into overtime at chilly Citi Field
-
Watch, stream 2018 NHL Winter Classic
It's a battle for New York as the Rangers and Sabres square off in vintage jerseys on New Year's...
-
NHL Power Rankings: Bruins on the rise
Boston is as hot as it has been all year, but Tampa Bay still sits above the rest of the l...
-
'18 World Juniors: Recapping the prelims
Here's what you need to know from the preliminary round as the tournament heads into the medal...
Add a Comment