Next February, hockey fans will get best-on-best action when NHL players participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Now they know exactly which players will be participating the tournament, with the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden announcing their rosters.

One year before the 2026 Olympics in Milan, the NHL will hold a small version of the World Cup of Hockey, with only those four countries participating. The tournament, which will take place between Montreal and Boston, begins on Feb. 12 and runs through Feb. 20. It will be a round robin format with each team playing each other at least once.

Sweden and Finland announced their rosters on Wednesday afternoon and both teams are littered with big names and elite NHL talent. Finland is led by reigning Selke Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion Aleksander Barkov, and he will be accompanied by three Florida Panthers teammates in Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Nikko Mikkola.

The Swedes have a roster loaded with offensive firepower that includes William Nylander and Filip Fosberg up front and Rasmus Dahlin and Erik Karlsson on the blue line. Sweden also has one of the deepest goalie rotations in the tournament with Filip Gustavsson, Jacob Markstrom and Linus Ullmark stopping the pucks.

Generational superstars will take the ice together for Team Canada with Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid headlining the Team Canada roster. As you might expect, the Canadians are loaded up and down the lineup with Colorado Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews also in the mix.

Team USA got to pick from perhaps the deepest talent pool its ever had, and that led to a very exciting squad, at least on paper. Auston Matthews along with the Tkachuk brothers are among the current generation of American stars in the NHL, and the U.S. also has the best goaltending trio in the tournament.

Bold indicates players already revealed via the First Six.

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

