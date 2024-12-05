Next February, hockey fans will get best-on-best action when NHL players participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Now they know exactly which players will be participating the tournament, with the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden announcing their rosters.
One year before the 2026 Olympics in Milan, the NHL will hold a small version of the World Cup of Hockey, with only those four countries participating. The tournament, which will take place between Montreal and Boston, begins on Feb. 12 and runs through Feb. 20. It will be a round robin format with each team playing each other at least once.
Sweden and Finland announced their rosters on Wednesday afternoon and both teams are littered with big names and elite NHL talent. Finland is led by reigning Selke Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion Aleksander Barkov, and he will be accompanied by three Florida Panthers teammates in Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Nikko Mikkola.
The Swedes have a roster loaded with offensive firepower that includes William Nylander and Filip Fosberg up front and Rasmus Dahlin and Erik Karlsson on the blue line. Sweden also has one of the deepest goalie rotations in the tournament with Filip Gustavsson, Jacob Markstrom and Linus Ullmark stopping the pucks.
Generational superstars will take the ice together for Team Canada with Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid headlining the Team Canada roster. As you might expect, the Canadians are loaded up and down the lineup with Colorado Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews also in the mix.
Team USA got to pick from perhaps the deepest talent pool its ever had, and that led to a very exciting squad, at least on paper. Auston Matthews along with the Tkachuk brothers are among the current generation of American stars in the NHL, and the U.S. also has the best goaltending trio in the tournament.
Bold indicates players already revealed via the First Six.
Team Finland
Forwards
- Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
- Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens
- Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
- Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks
- Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils
- Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
- Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers
- Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens
- Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
- Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
- Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
- Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
- Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks
Defensemen
- Jani Hakanpaa, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
- Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
- Olli Maatta, Utah Hockey Club
- Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
- Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers
- Juuso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club
Goalies
- Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
- Ukko-Pekka Luukonen, Buffalo Sabres
- Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
Team Sweden
Forwards
- Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers
- Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
- Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
- Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
- Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
- William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights
- Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
- Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
- William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Gustav Nyqvist, Nashville Predators
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
- Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
- Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers
Defensemen
- Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
- Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
- Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
- Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers
- Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
- Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
Goalies
- Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
- Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils
- Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators
Team Canada
Forwards
- Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
- Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
- Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
- Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
- Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
Defensemen
- Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
- Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
- Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
- Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights
- Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
- Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
- Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche
Goalies
- Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
- Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
- Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens
Team USA
Forwards
- Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
- Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
- Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
- Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
- Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
- Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
- Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
- Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
- Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers
Defensemen
- Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild
- Adam Fox, New York Rangers
- Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights
- Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
- Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
- Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
- Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
- Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins