The Tempe city council successfully voted to negotiate with the Arizona Coyotes on a new development proposal that is in the neighborhood of $2 billion. The new proposal will include a new arena for the NHL franchise.

The Tempe city council voted 5-2 in favor of the negotiation following a seven-hour meeting on Thursday evening. Throughout the meeting, over 100 residents read more than 220 written statements regarding the potential project.

"We are extremely pleased that the Tempe City Council has voted to proceed with negotiations on development of the Tempe Entertainment District," the Coyotes said in a statement. "Having heard all the facts, they have recognized the incredible opportunity that this project presents - not only for the Coyotes but also for the City of Tempe. We look forward to taking the next steps to turn this exciting vision into a reality.

The Coyotes showed a presentation for a 46-acre piece of land west of downtown Tempe. That particular land would include a new arena, hotels, retail space, office buildings, and even housing. Former Coyotes captain Shane Doan and current players Clayton Keller, Christian Fischer, and Nick Schmaltz spoke during the team's presentation.

"I speak for myself, my family, my teammates when we say that we love living here and being a part of this community," Keller said during the meeting. "I think speaking to other players around the league, when they come here, they speak wonders about the restaurants and way of life... I think Arizona is important to the NHL and we want to stay here."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was present at the meeting via video call and did endorse the proposed plan from the Coyotes. Bettman also stated that a 30-year no-relocation agreement would be required if a new arena was built in Tempe.

Sky Harbor Airport officials did reveal concerns about the housing development since the tract of land is only 9,800 feet from the end of one of the airport's runways. However, the Sky Harbor Airport didn't oppose the new arena proposal.

The Coyotes were previously on an annual lease at Gila River Arena since the city of Glendale voted to terminate the 15-year, $225 million lease agreement back in 2015. After Glendale chose not to renew this annual lease following the 2021-22 season, the franchise was forced to find a temporary solution, which was Arizona State's new 5,000-seat arena. The Coyotes will play at the arena on Arizona State's campus beginning next season.