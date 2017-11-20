Teuvo Teravainen named NHL’s First Star for the week ending November 19
A first career hat trick and ten points in four games earned the winger top honors from the league.
Teuvo Teravainen has been the hottest player on the Hurricanes’ roster over the past week, and on Monday the NHL recognized his white-hot performance by naming him the league’s First Star for the week ending November 19.
Teravainen has ten points (five goals, five assists) in his last four games, and has rocketed up to take the team lead with 19 points, two more than linemate Sebastian Aho, who had nine points of his own in the past week (and somehow missed out on being honored himself in the Three Stars in favor of...Frederik Andersen?!). The natural hat trick Teravainen scored in Dallas last Monday was the second-fastest in franchise history, and he tacked on two more tallies last night in the win over the Islanders.
The reunion of the TSA line has paid dividends for the Canes, who went 3-1-0 in the past week and are one point out of a playoff spot with two games in hand on the Washington Capitals, who hold the final spot.
It’s the first time a Hurricanes player has been honored in the league’s weekly awards since Aho was named the first star on February 6 of last season.
The release from the Hurricanes is below.
The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen has been named its “First Star” for the week of Nov. 12-19.
Teravainen, 23, totaled 10 points (5g, 5a) and was plus-five in four games last week, as the Hurricanes went 3-1-0 with victories against the Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders. The Helsinki native recorded his first career hat trick and added an assist against the Stars on Nov. 13, scoring three goals in a 7:05 stretch for the second-fastest natural hat trick in franchise history. He registered his fifth multi-point game of the season with a pair of assists in Carolina’s loss against the Islanders in Brooklyn, and earned the primary assist on Sebastian Aho’s game-winning goal on Friday in Buffalo. Teravainen capped the week by scoring two goals and adding an assist in the Hurricanes 4-2 win against the Islanders on Sunday.
Teravainen (5’11”, 178 lbs.) leads all Hurricanes in scoring with 19 points (8g, 11a) in 19 games. Acquired by the Hurricanes from the Chicago Blackhawks on June 15, 2016, he totaled 42 points (15g, 27a) in his first season with Carolina in 2017-18. Selected by the Blackhawks in the first round, 18th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft, Teravainen has registered 105 points (40g, 65a) in 215 career regular-season games with Chicago and Carolina.
