Teuvo Teravainen named NHL’s First Star for the week ending November 19

A first career hat trick and ten points in four games earned the winger top honors from the league.

Teuvo Teravainen has been the hottest player on the Hurricanes’ roster over the past week, and on Monday the NHL recognized his white-hot performance by naming him the league’s First Star for the week ending November 19.

Teravainen has ten points (five goals, five assists) in his last four games, and has rocketed up to take the team lead with 19 points, two more than linemate Sebastian Aho, who had nine points of his own in the past week (and somehow missed out on being honored himself in the Three Stars in favor of...Frederik Andersen?!). The natural hat trick Teravainen scored in Dallas last Monday was the second-fastest in franchise history, and he tacked on two more tallies last night in the win over the Islanders.

The reunion of the TSA line has paid dividends for the Canes, who went 3-1-0 in the past week and are one point out of a playoff spot with two games in hand on the Washington Capitals, who hold the final spot.

It’s the first time a Hurricanes player has been honored in the league’s weekly awards since Aho was named the first star on February 6 of last season.

