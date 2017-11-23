Thanksgiving Day Clips: A Win With All The Trimmings
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Trotz changed up his top six with excellent results, Turkey Mites made their triumphant return, Bäckis has a birthday and more.
Your savory light-breakfast-because-saving-room-for-turkey-later links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, (plus game notes), NHL, WaPo, NBCSW (three stars, four reasons), AP, WashTimes, Peerless, Frankovic, RMNB, NoVa Caps, and from the visitors’ bench, the Ottawa Citizen and Silver Seven.
- Together at last; together forever. They’re tying a knot that Coach Trotz can’t sever... Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom got some quality line time last night and boy was it good. [WaPo, RMNB]
- Putting 8 and 19 together meant that Evgeny Kuznetsov was centering Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie, and that line responded with three goals and seven points. Vrana’s first was such a sneaky so-and-so that nobody but Kuzy even knew that it went in. [NBCSW, Caps Outsider, RMNB]
Jakub Vrana fools us all with the hidden puck trick!— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 23, 2017
Watch #CapsSens live: https://t.co/NGTPHxGvna pic.twitter.com/ZDCNtasxkQ
- Easily the best holiday tradition in sports - teeny tiny hockey players dressed as teeny tiny turkeys on Thanksgiving Eve... [Caps Outsider (pics)]
Mites on ice the #Thanksgiving edition #HappyThanksgiving #Hockey pic.twitter.com/8CrvM2JmLm— Julie Vallese (@julievallese) November 23, 2017
- ... featuring Tarik El-Bashir in the zebra stripes.
Check out the @AAAMidAtlantic #CapsGiving Mites on Ice featuring a hungry @Caps_Slapshot and @TarikNBCS with a whistle! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/LP0dE8dOTt— #CapsGiving (@Capitals) November 23, 2017
- Good news, folks. Aaron Ness feels right at home in a Caps sweater. [Grand Forks Herald]
- The best way to avoid giving up a goal on the penalty kill, is to not get called for penalties. #math [WaPo, and a similar theme in Jay Beagle ’s radio hit with the Junkies (CBS DC)]
- It’s no sweat for T.J. Oshie, investor and pitchman. [WBJ]
- Don’t forget Stephen Peat. [FanPost]
- Wishing the happiest of birthdays to Nicklas Backstrom, who turns 30 today.
- Finally, the Rink staff humbly gives thanks for our readers, contributors, all the folks whose work we link to throughout the year, and the great gift of community and our shared passion. Best wishes to you and yours, and enjoy the blessings of this day.
