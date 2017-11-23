Thanksgiving Day Clips: A Win With All The Trimmings

Thanksgiving Day Clips: A Win With All The Trimmings

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Trotz changed up his top six with excellent results, Turkey Mites made their triumphant return, Bäckis has a birthday and more.

Your savory light-breakfast-because-saving-room-for-turkey-later links:

  • Easily the best holiday tradition in sports - teeny tiny hockey players dressed as teeny tiny turkeys on Thanksgiving Eve... [Caps Outsider (pics)]
  • ... featuring Tarik El-Bashir in the zebra stripes.
  • Good news, folks. Aaron Ness feels right at home in a Caps sweater. [Grand Forks Herald]
  • The best way to avoid giving up a goal on the penalty kill, is to not get called for penalties. #math [WaPo, and a similar theme in Jay Beagle ’s radio hit with the Junkies (CBS DC)]
  • It’s no sweat for T.J. Oshie, investor and pitchman. [WBJ]
  • Don’t forget Stephen Peat. [FanPost]
  • Wishing the happiest of birthdays to Nicklas Backstrom, who turns 30 today.
  • Finally, the Rink staff humbly gives thanks for our readers, contributors, all the folks whose work we link to throughout the year, and the great gift of community and our shared passion. Best wishes to you and yours, and enjoy the blessings of this day.
