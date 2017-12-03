The Arizona Coyotes steal a point from the house in Las Vegas.

The Coyotes stole a point in Vegas giving them 3 out of 4 points in two nights.

The night after the Arizona Coyotes best game of the season the Desert Dogs were back on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights, a team with one of the best home records in the NHL. The Golden Knights controlled play for most of the first two periods, but thanks to some solid goaltending from Scott Wedgewood the 'Yotes were able to stay in there for the game. Thanks to a timely goal in the second period and solid play in the third period the Coyotes were able to force the game into overtime and steal a point in Sin City.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

No score after the first. The 'Yotes did manage to put the puck in the net, but Tobias Rieder used his hand to do so and it was immediately waved off.

Second Period

Vegas 1-0 (Tuch): Vegas’ transition game was the main showcase of tonight’s game. The puck was deep in the Vegas zone, Colin Miller recovered the puck and took it to center ice. A great pass to a perfectly positioned Alex Tuch who was able to skate around Luke Schenn and score on Wedgewood early in the second.

Coyotes 1-1 (Chychrun): The Coyotes were able to get the puck deep in the Vegas zone with getting the puck behind the red line. Fischer was able to get the puck to Max Domi who executed a perfect pass to an open Jakob Chychrun who put the puck past Malcolm Subban.

Third Period

Vegas 2-1 (Marchessault)

Vegas brings the puck in on a 3-on-2 with William Karlsson passing the puck to Nate Schmidt just after the blue line. Wedgewood easily makes the save on Schmidt’s shot but the rebound bounces straight to Jonathan Marchessault who is alone in front of the net for an easy goal.

Coyotes 2-2 (Stepan)

Late in a third period penalty against Deryk Engelland for hi-sticking Domi, Alex Goligoski gets the puck to Clayton Keller who takes it behind the goal line before throwing it to Domi who throws the puck on net. Domi doesn’t get it but Derek Stepan is on the other side of the net and puts the puck home.

Overtime

Goligoski tries to pass the puck back to the blue line only for Marchessault to grab the puck on the Vegas blue line and pass it to Reilly Smith who shoots and nets the game winner.

Three Answers

Can Wedgewood keep the magic going?

Wedgewood absolutely kept the team in the game. He made more than a few key saves considering the way the Coyotes played in the first 40 minutes of the game he is the reason they walked away with a point.

Will Chychrun have a solid first game?

As to be expected Chychrun had a little bit of rust and was responsible for a few key turnovers. That being said he had a tying goal and earned a few overtime minutes. All in all you couldn’t really expect much more from a player in his first game back from an injury.

Can Max Domi score a goal?

Unfortunately no, but Domi was a key piece in the Coyotes offense with the primary assist.

Players of the Game

Arizona - Scott Wedgewood

The game could have easily gone a different way if Wegewood wasn’t on point during the first two periods. The Coyotes were badly outshot and were getting beaten badly in the faceoff circle, but Wedgewood kept the 'Yotes in the game for the first two periods.

Vegas - Jonathan Marchessault

Marchessault and Max Domi were the only players with multiple points on the night. His 10th goal of the season really makes you wonder why the Florida Panthers let someone who scored 30 goals last season go for nothing in the expansion draft.

Three Stars

Third Star: Reilly Smith

Second Star: Alex Tuch

First Star: Scott Wedgewood

Paw Prints

The Coyotes won only 28 of 71 faceoffs

While both teams were disciplined this game the Coyotes only had one penalty which was offset with a Knights penalty

The Coyotes did not reach double digits in shots on goal until over 33 minutes into the game

Looking Ahead

The Coyotes have a bit of rest until they fly back east for their next game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday in Boston.