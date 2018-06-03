The Capitals brought out Pat Sajak for the Stanley Cup Final and Twitter was underwhelmed

Throughout the Golden Knights' improbable Stanley Cup playoff run, Vegas has left countless people stunned with wacky, over-the-top pregame ceremonies at T-Mobile Arena.

With the Stanley Cup Final shifting back to D.C. for Game 3 on Saturday night, many wondered how the Capitals would counter in the way of pregame festivities at Capital One Arena. Matching or exceeding the excitement and absurdity of the Vegas spectacle would be a tough undertaking, as the Golden Knights employed a catapult, Michael Buffer and Imagine Dragons for the first couple of games in the series.

But perhaps a city that has waited 20 years to host a Stanley Cup Final game would bring their A-game to counter Vegas. Or perhaps not.

The Caps' response to the Knights' opening showcase was to have "Wheel of Fortune" host and longtime season ticket holder Pat Sajak stand at center ice and tell everyone about his season tickets before reading the lineups from a sheet of paper while wearing his best Washington pullover.

It wasn't exactly pulse-pounding stuff.

If you're underwhelmed, just know you are not alone. Folks on Twitter were quite disappointed by the lack of fireworks, sword fights and catapults this time around.

you vs the pre game they told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/LLo4kkotta — Tony X. (@soIoucity) June 3, 2018

VEGAS: Knights, sword fights, flaming arrows, a catapult, flying magic, smoke machines and a giant flashing smoking knights' head descending from the ceiling.



WASHINGTON: Pat Sajak in a pullover with minimal mic feedback. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 3, 2018

This is amazing. Vegas has an over the top show for its intro and DC has some old white guy filibustering on the ice. Who says the NHL doesn't know what it's doing? — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) June 3, 2018

No one gives a hell about Pat Sajak’s season tickets. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 3, 2018

If they want to send a message, the Capitals’ pregame performance should be an Interscope exec terminating Imagine Dragon’s record contract at center ice. — Kelen Keller (@KelenKeller38) June 3, 2018

But nobody in the world was more upset by Sajak's pregame performance than one Keith Olbermann, who attempted to go scorched earth on Sajak via Twitter. With that level of anger, we can only presume Sajak has peed in Olbermann's breakfast cereal or kicked his dog at one point.

If anything better defines the historical vacuum that is the Caps, it’s that the “celebrity” lineup announcer is @patsajak droning on pointlessly about his lifelong fandom - 13 years. Wow! 13 WHOLE YEARS? After 20 as a self-professed Kings fan? #IdLikeYouToBuyAPersonalityPat pic.twitter.com/0hUZbiu8ps — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 3, 2018

Anyway, a hockey game was also played.