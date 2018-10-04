The Capitals finally raised their first Stanley Cup banner to the rafters

The Washington Capitals certainly had their fun with the Stanley Cup this summer, but they had to kiss it goodbye as they opened up their title defense on Wednesday. But before the Caps dropped the puck in their season opener against the Bruins, they got to skate with the Cup one last time (for now) and replace the trophy with a banner.

To no surprise, it was Alex Ovechkin who brought the Cup onto the ice and took a victory lap with it. He made sure to give it one last smooch before returning it to the box from which it came.

After an emotional ceremony that included a bevy of montages and a crowd singalong to "We Are The Champions," the team raised their first-ever championship banner to the rafters at Capital One Arena. It was a scene that Capitals fans have waited a very long time for -- 44 years, to be exact -- and endured plenty of heartache and disappointment along the way.

But on Wednesday night, most would tell you that it was well worth it.

It's worth noting that there was no mention of former Capitals head coach Barry Trotz, who left the team to join the Islanders this summer, or a few of his assistant coaches who went with him. (There was also no mention of former Caps players Jay Beagle and Philipp Grubauer during the ceremony.) It does seem a bit odd that they would completely omit the man who coached the team to their first championship, but they're on to 2018-2019 I suppose.

To their credit, the Caps got off to an excellent start in their first-ever title defense. They scored two quick goals in the first 1:47 of the game to take a commanding lead over the Bruins.