The Capitals got their own custom WWE belt from Triple H for their Stanley Cup championship

The Washington Capitals might think they can still stroll into a WWE match unnoticed, but that's no longer the case, because the 2018 Stanley Cup champions are the latest to receive a custom title belt courtesy of pro wrestler and WWE executive Triple H.

WWE has a growing history of creating personalized heavyweight championship belts for other pro sports teams, adorning the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Astros and Golden State Warriors in recent years. And since, yes, the Capitals actually won the Stanley Cup Final this season, Triple H ensured that Washington would have its own belt in time for Tuesday's championship parade.

It's a beauty, too, even if it's still hard to fathom a Capitals logo on any gear related to a championship: