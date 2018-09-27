The Carolina Hurricanes are bringing back the Hartford Whalers jerseys, and hockey fans are torn

The Carolina Hurricanes made waves in the hockey world on Thursday when they unveiled plans to wear the classic Hartford Whalers uniform during a few games this season. The Canes will wear the uni for two games against the Boston Bruins -- one at home on December 23, and one on the road in Boston in March.

According to the Hurricanes' new owner Tom Dundon, it's a gesture to honor the team's history.

Honoring our history pic.twitter.com/rPPSuf05me — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) September 27, 2018

It’s important to honor our franchise’s past and have some fun in the present. Looking forward to 12/23. https://t.co/ZFhEP1DJ2f — Tom Dundon (@TDCanes) September 27, 2018

The Hurricanes had their inaugural season in 1997 after being relocated to North Carolina from Hartford, where they had been the NHL's Whalers since 1979. (They originally joined the WHL as the New England Whalers in 1972.)

Nobody will argue that the Whalers are part of the Hurricanes' history, and very few will argue that the Whalers' logo (and uniform) is a sports classic -- arguably one of the best of all time, in any sport.

As such, many are excited to see the look come back, if only for a few games. But many others feel that the Hurricanes wearing the jersey is a slap in the face to the city of Hartford and the team's former fans. They feel as though Carolina is dancing on the Whalers' grave, and for their own financial gain. (Those jersey sales are going to be hot, hot, hot.)

the desecration of a grave https://t.co/VFDuzkzqgy — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) September 27, 2018

You ripped the Whalers away from Hartford. You shouldn't get to now profit off their sweet unis. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) September 27, 2018

This Hurricanes / Whalers throwback rumour is so weird. It’s probably legit, yeah. But people who grew up Whalers fans don’t want it. People who are Hurricanes fans today don’t want it. This is being done entirely for fans of the other teams who want to seem cool. So, so weird. — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) September 27, 2018

Don’t buy Whalers jerseys from these jackals. Get originals off EBay etc. or buy stuff when you’re in CT from local retailers. — Nick Mercadante (@NMercad) September 27, 2018

This is not okay. As much as I love these uniforms, this is not okay. The Whalers belong to Hartford, and when the team moved and changed its name, it should have given up the ability to capitalize on that. https://t.co/2KpeUYeJ8L — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) September 27, 2018

It seems fair to have a reaction on either side here. On one hand, those jerseys are pure fire and deserve to have a place on the ice in the NHL. On the other hand, it definitely feels like Carolina is committing a dirty deed and spitting in the face of Hartford with this move.

It's like seeing your ex lover parading around town with his/her new lover while wearing clothing that you gave to them. I mean, why let it go to waste...but it very much hurts.