The Carolina Hurricanes are bringing back the Hartford Whalers jerseys, and hockey fans are torn
It's a great jersey, but should the Hurricanes be allowed to wear it?
The Carolina Hurricanes made waves in the hockey world on Thursday when they unveiled plans to wear the classic Hartford Whalers uniform during a few games this season. The Canes will wear the uni for two games against the Boston Bruins -- one at home on December 23, and one on the road in Boston in March.
According to the Hurricanes' new owner Tom Dundon, it's a gesture to honor the team's history.
The Hurricanes had their inaugural season in 1997 after being relocated to North Carolina from Hartford, where they had been the NHL's Whalers since 1979. (They originally joined the WHL as the New England Whalers in 1972.)
Nobody will argue that the Whalers are part of the Hurricanes' history, and very few will argue that the Whalers' logo (and uniform) is a sports classic -- arguably one of the best of all time, in any sport.
As such, many are excited to see the look come back, if only for a few games. But many others feel that the Hurricanes wearing the jersey is a slap in the face to the city of Hartford and the team's former fans. They feel as though Carolina is dancing on the Whalers' grave, and for their own financial gain. (Those jersey sales are going to be hot, hot, hot.)
It seems fair to have a reaction on either side here. On one hand, those jerseys are pure fire and deserve to have a place on the ice in the NHL. On the other hand, it definitely feels like Carolina is committing a dirty deed and spitting in the face of Hartford with this move.
It's like seeing your ex lover parading around town with his/her new lover while wearing clothing that you gave to them. I mean, why let it go to waste...but it very much hurts.
