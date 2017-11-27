The Chet Sellers and Luke Peristy Podcast - Episode 56

Hello!

The Senators have lost six in a row! Seriously, six? Are the Sens cursed after trading Shane and a chain for Duchene? Are they going to miss the playoffs? Are we all doomed?

Things look bleak, but then, we happen to know there’s a little Karlsson on the way, and I guess that’s the way the whole darned human comedy keeps perpetuating itself, down through the generations. All that plus Bryan Adams chat!

This is a grim one, but remember, if you love the show, check out our archives and subscribe through RSS or iTunes!

