The crossbar stops the Coyotes in OT vs Edmonton

The sound of the crossbar will be haunting the Coyotes for the next few hours.

After leading the Edmonton Oilers for most of the second and third periods the Arizona Coyotes were pushed in to overtime in the last five minutes of the third. The Coyotes dominated the Oilers in overtime, leading in shots on goal 4 to 1.

Playing against the struggling team at the new Rogers Place arena the Coyotes came within inches of walking away with two points. If the Coyotes aren’t haunted by the sound of a couple of hits on the crossbar then their fans surely will be for the next day or two. A costly turnover at the blueline by Oliver Ekman-Larsson led to the game winning goal in an otherwise stellar game for the defenseman.

Scoring Summary

First Period

1-0 Arizona: Christian Dvorak starts the faceoff battle in the Oilers’ zone, but it’s Max Domi that comes away with the puck. He passes it to the front of the crease where both Dvorak and Christian Fischer are battling the Oilers defenders. Fischer is able to take the puck and jam it past Cam Talbot.

1-1 Tie: Mark Letestu intercepts a Derek Stepan pass and quickly shoots it up the ice to Zack Kassian. While trying to race back Kevin Connauton stumbles at the red line leaving Kassian open for a breakaway. He roofs it over Scott Wedgewood for his first of the season.

Second Period

2-1 Arizona: After Ryan Strome takes a slashing penalty the Coyotes’ power play is able to capitalize on the man advantage. Ekman-Larsson passes the puck back and forth with Clayton Keller and Domi before shooting. He fires it at the net and it deflects in off of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Third Period

2-2 Tie: Milan Lucic wins a board battle, passes it to Kris Russell who sends it to Matt Benning. Benning snaps it past Wedgewood who had a ton of traffic in front.

Overtime

3-2 Edmonton: There was end to end action in OT with Tobias Rieder and Dvorak both hitting the crossbar. Domi also had a great chance blocked by Talbot and the rebound was picked up the Oilers. Nugent-Hopkins flips the puck around Ekman-Larsson and skates it in to the Coyotes zone on a breakaway and puts it past Wedgewood.

Three Answers

Can Wedgewood bounce back after Saturday’s start?

Wedgewood was solid only getting scored on when facing a number of breakaways and traffic in front of his net. He stopped 24 of 27 shots on goal and kept Connor McDavid off the scoresheet multiple times.

Will Dylan Strome prove his call-up was the right choice?

It’s probably too soon to say as it was his first game back as a winger with new line mates. Strome didn’t score but he did get two shots on goal and some opportunities in the face off circle. His total ice time was 11:43 minutes, including some time on the power play. Also he wasn’t on the ice for any of the goals scored against the Coyotes either.

Can the Coyotes start another point streak against the Oilers?

Well, they didn’t get the win but the team came away with a point, so, yes the new point streak has started.

Players Of The Game

Arizona- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

In addition to having a goal and the most shots on goal for the team he also spent most of the night defending against one of the best players in the game. One mistake cost the game but doesn’t erase all the good he had done prior to it. If either of the OT crossbar hits had gone in this selection wouldn’t even be questioned.

Edmonton- Matt Benning

He had a goal, an assist and 3 shots on goal.

Three Stars

Third Star

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Second Star

Scott Wedgewood

First Star

Cam Talbot

Paw Prints

For more on the Edmonton Oilers check out Copper and Blue.

Scratches for the Coyotes included: Anthony Duclair, Joel Hanley and Antti Raanta.

Niklas Hjalmarsson left the second period with an upper body injury (again) and is listed as day-to-day

Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s power play goal puts him within one of tying Dave Ellet for 2nd place in goals by a defenseman on the franchise’s all-time list. It also extends his point streak to six games and passes Shea Weber’s record for most power play goals by a defenseman since 2014.

The Coyotes penalty kill has been the best in the league for the month of November.

Arizona has the 3rd highest amount of faceoff wins in the NHL.

Looking Ahead

The Coyotes continue through Western Canada to take on Mike Smith and the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and you can catch it on Fox Sports Arizona.