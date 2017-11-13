The Forecheck Podcast: Episode 20 - Karl Subban

One of the best hockey dads in the NHL talked to us about his new book, his take on Nashville as a hockey city, and what it’s like to raise good people who also turned into good hockey players.

Today’s guest is Karl Subban, father of P.K. Subban, and author of “How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School, and Life”.

This was a fun interview.

I could tell you about how Karl is a convivial storyteller with a knack for thoughtful witticisms, or about how his devotion to being a great dad helped paved the way for three different NHLers (P.K. and his brothers Malcolm Subban and Jordan Subban), but you should just listen to the interview to see for yourself.

He’s an awesome guy.

Among the topics discussed:

What inspired Karl to write this book

How “being a great person” is the first step to being a great hockey player

How he received the news about P.K. being traded to the Predators

Karl’s take on Nashville as a hockey city (you will not be disappointed)

His basketball career and how you really can’t count on your kids following in your footsteps

What it takes to make a backyard hockey rink

A really great story about Jordan and Max Domi of the Coyotes

Hopefully you enjoy this interview as much as I did!

But First!

Remember, you can either stream the show in this browser by pressing the play button below, listen on Soundcloud or listen on iTunes