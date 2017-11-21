The Forecheck Podcast: Episode 21 - Jared Book

Jared Book, deputy manager of Habs Eyes On The Prize, joined me to preview the Predators-Canadiens matchup as well as discuss what’s going on with the Habs this season.

Today’s guest is Jared Book, the deputy manager of Habs Eyes On The Prize. He was kind enough to join me for this podcast in the middle of the Habs-Stars game on Tuesday, but he wasn’t distracted enough to give us some great insight on the Habs season so far, as well as several other topics.

We talk about:

The frustrating first quarter of the season for Montreal, which includes leading in shots per game and being 2nd to last in goals per game.

How Jared is optimistic that the Habs will eventually get the results they should be getting and probably make the playoffs over some fairly weak divisional opponents.

Carey Price—maybe returning to play in Nashville?

Does everyone love Shea Weber up there? An investigation.

What about P.K. Subban? An (easier) investigation.

Paul Byron, Kyle Turris, Jonathan Drouin, and Alexei Emelin all come up in the conversation as well.

Enjoy!

