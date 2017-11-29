The Forecheck Podcast: Episode 22 - Bobby Misey

Bobby Misey joined me to recap the last week of Nashville Predators hockey and much, much more!

Bobby Misey is a staff writer around here and he joined me to recap the last week of Nashville Predators hockey—which included a couple wins! The team is doing alright folks!

We have a lengthy discussion about the following:

Wins over St. Louis and Chicago, and the overtime loss to Carolina

the defensive lineup (pre- and post-Ellis return)

Arvy’s feet

Joey’s hands

the versatile 3rd forward line

The 3rd pairing time bomb

We revisit the Seth Jones trade (with a twist!)

The Metro Division

And much more. It was a blast, you should give it a listen.

