The Forecheck Podcast: Episode 22 - Bobby Misey
The Forecheck Podcast: Episode 22 - Bobby Misey
Bobby Misey joined me to recap the last week of Nashville Predators hockey and much, much more!
Bobby Misey is a staff writer around here and he joined me to recap the last week of Nashville Predators hockey—which included a couple wins! The team is doing alright folks!
We have a lengthy discussion about the following:
- Wins over St. Louis and Chicago, and the overtime loss to Carolina
- the defensive lineup (pre- and post-Ellis return)
- Arvy’s feet
- Joey’s hands
- the versatile 3rd forward line
- The 3rd pairing time bomb
- We revisit the Seth Jones trade (with a twist!)
- The Metro Division
And much more. It was a blast, you should give it a listen.
Hey there... care to help out?
Just a reminder, we’ve opened up a Patreon account for this podcast. We want to make this show even better and you can help us do that.
This podcast will always be 100% free. But if you’d to help it grow into something even better, a small donation would help make that happen.
Here’s the link to become a patron of the podcast:
https://www.patreon.com/TheForecheckPodcast
That’s it for now... Enjoy!
Remember, you can either stream the show in this browser by pressing the play button below, listen on Soundcloud or listen on iTunes (don’t forget to subscribe!)
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game