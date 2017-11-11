The Fox Hole: Adam Fox is Picking Up Right Where He Left Off

Fox currently leads all NCAA players in assists per game so far this season and is tied for 6th in Points Per Game.

Adam Fox had a break out season as a freshman at Harvard last season. In 35 games the young defenceman had 40 points (6G 34A), only 6 PIM and found himself a +19. This was on a team that had veteran leaders, but the freshman played himself into a starring role. This year Harvard and Fox will look to build on that success and hopefully avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. Will he? If his first 4 games of the season are any indication, he’s well on his way to another stellar year. Harvard is currently 2-2 overall and as of this writing, ranked 5th in the NCAA. Harvard has faced some tough Ivy League rivals to start the season and the national big guns are on their way. Harvard has contests in the coming weeks against Minnesota, Boston College and UMass Lowell. The road won’t be easy, but this is a talented Harvard squad (3rd in the NCAA in scoring defence at 1.67) and Fox is currently tied for the team lead in points with 6 and is #1 in the NCAA in assists per game. He also finds himself tied for 6th in the country with teammate Ryan Donato in Points Per Game with 1.67.

Adam Fox

School: Harvard University (Soph)

Position: Defence

Born: 2/17/98, Jericho, NY

Height: 5.10

Weight: 185

Drafted: 2016 #66 (Round 3) Calgary Flames

What’s Next?

11/11/17: Harvard @ Cornell 7:30 PM ET

11/17/17: Harvard @ Minnesota 7 PM ET

11/18/17: Harvard @ Minnesota 7 PM ET

11/24/17: Harvard @ Boston College 4PM ET

For more on Harvard University Hockey visit their official page, follow Adam Fox on Twitter @foxyclean ‏ ‏and follow Harvard Hockey on Twitter @Harvard_Hockey ‏