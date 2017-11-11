The Fox Hole: Adam Fox is Picking Up Right Where He Left Off
The Fox Hole: Adam Fox is Picking Up Right Where He Left Off
Fox currently leads all NCAA players in assists per game so far this season and is tied for 6th in Points Per Game.
Adam Fox had a break out season as a freshman at Harvard last season. In 35 games the young defenceman had 40 points (6G 34A), only 6 PIM and found himself a +19. This was on a team that had veteran leaders, but the freshman played himself into a starring role. This year Harvard and Fox will look to build on that success and hopefully avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. Will he? If his first 4 games of the season are any indication, he’s well on his way to another stellar year. Harvard is currently 2-2 overall and as of this writing, ranked 5th in the NCAA. Harvard has faced some tough Ivy League rivals to start the season and the national big guns are on their way. Harvard has contests in the coming weeks against Minnesota, Boston College and UMass Lowell. The road won’t be easy, but this is a talented Harvard squad (3rd in the NCAA in scoring defence at 1.67) and Fox is currently tied for the team lead in points with 6 and is #1 in the NCAA in assists per game. He also finds himself tied for 6th in the country with teammate Ryan Donato in Points Per Game with 1.67.
Adam Fox
School: Harvard University (Soph)
Position: Defence
Born: 2/17/98, Jericho, NY
Height: 5.10
Weight: 185
Drafted: 2016 #66 (Round 3) Calgary Flames
What’s Next?
11/11/17: Harvard @ Cornell 7:30 PM ET
11/17/17: Harvard @ Minnesota 7 PM ET
11/18/17: Harvard @ Minnesota 7 PM ET
11/24/17: Harvard @ Boston College 4PM ET
For more on Harvard University Hockey visit their official page, follow Adam Fox on Twitter @foxyclean and follow Harvard Hockey on Twitter @Harvard_Hockey
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012