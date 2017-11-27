The Fox Hole: It’s Been Tough Sledding Lately For Adam Fox

Harvard hasn’t won in 4 games and Fox only has 1 assist over that time span.

Adam Fox

School: Harvard University (Soph)

Position: Defence

Born: 2/17/98, Jericho, NY

Height: 5.10

Weight: 185

Drafted: 2016 #66 (Round 3) Calgary Flames

When we last checked in with the Flames top (ok, only) NCAA prospect, Adam Fox was dominating the NCAA and Harvard University was 2-2-0. A short 16 days later and things have come crashing down for both Fox and the team. Harvard is currently in a 4 game funk, going 0-3-1 since our last update and Fox, a point producing defenceman, has only 1 point in those 4 games. Also concerning is his +/- which has been a -1 in each of Harvard’s last 4 games. His shot totals are slightly off, but nothing drastic. In his first 4 games he had 10 shots on net, over the last 4 he’s had 8.

In both of their defenses, Fox and Harvard haven’t had an easy run as of late. They played #12 Cornell and lost before hitting the road for a 2 game set against #6 Minnesota and #13 Boston College. Fox is clearly more comfortable at home where he has 5 points in 3 games and is a +2. On the road the sophomore defenceman has played 5 games, collected only 2 points and is a combined -5. Harvard will not return home until January 5th, which means Fox and Harvard have 4 more games on the road against tough competition.

What’s Next?

Dec 1: Harvard @ Quinnipiac 7 PM ET

Dec 2: Harvard @ Princeton 7 PM ET

Dec 29: Harvard vs UMass Lowell @ Burlington VT 4 PM ET

Dec 30: Harvard @ Vermont 7 PM ET

