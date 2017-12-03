The French Bread is Hot

With five points in his last four games, Artemi Panarin is hot. You knew it would come.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in first place as we enter the week ahead with a home-and-home with the New Jersey Devils.

While things have gone relatively smoothly for the Jackets to this point, we've been waiting for the offense to hit their stride. One man that looks to be getting more and more comfortable is the French Bread, Artemi Panarin.

In his past four games, Panarin has five points and is up to seven goals on the year, good for third behind Josh Anderson, and Zach Werenski. He leads in points and assists.

Attributing to the success is the top line of Panarin-Dubois-Anderson, and once line-chemistry is in place, let natural talent take over.

Pass to Bread, Unleash the Biscuit

“When I get the puck at a certain place, I know and have a feeling of where they’re going to be. We don’t think — we just play with our instincts. That’s why we’re dangerous.” — Dubois on playing with Panarin and Anderson, Steve Gorton, Columbus Dispatch

John Tortorella talked about the details Panarin brings to the ice.

“He’s all over the scoring sheet every game. ... He does things that people don’t see sometimes. He makes some good little plays that make that line better.”

It was just after the first game of the season that Tortorella remarked on that very aspect of Panarin’s work-ethic.

With all the talk of acquiring a first line center, it has been nice getting a glimpse of what Dubois has been able to do from the top line. While I’m not sure if he is there to stay just yet, the chemistry that is forming with Panarin is an utter delight.

You can catch more of Bread Tuesday night against the Devils.