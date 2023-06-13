Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you on this Tuesday.

Let's shed a tear: the 2022-23 NBA season is officially over. The Nuggets captured their first NBA title in franchise history after they defeated the Heat in Game 5 on Monday. As a surprise to absolutely no one, Nikola Jokic took home NBA Finals MVP honors for his performance in the series. During the series, Jokic averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists while shooting 42.1 percent from three. It was truly a postseason for the ages for Jokic.

The sports world could see a championship crowned for the second consecutive night. The Golden Knights have a chance to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Let's dive into Tuesday's picks.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Panthers at Panthers, 8 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Vegas Golden Knights -190 Bet Now

The Pick: Golden Knights (-190)

Key Trend: The Panthers are 0-7 in the last seven meetings in Vegas.

As I predicted prior to the Stanley Cup Final getting underway, the Golden Knights are the superior team, and they've shown that throughout the majority of the series. With a chance to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup on their home ice, I'm not hesitating to back Vegas in this spot.

The Panthers climbed back into the series after forward Carter Verhaeghe lifted the Panthers past the Golden Knights in overtime of Game 3. However, the Golden Knights raced out to a 3-0 lead and ultimately won Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Vegas has continued to get stellar production from star forward Jonathan Marchessault, who helped set up William Karlsson's game-winning goal in the second period.

Marchessault has tallied points in nine consecutive games while racking up four goals and three assists throughout the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final. If the Golden Knights end up wrapping up the series in Game 5, it's quite likely that Marchessault will win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the league's playoff MVP. Count on Marchessault and the Golden Knights to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history and get it done in Game 5.

💰 More Picks

Nationals at Astros, 8:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Over 8.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 8.5 (-105) -- Tuesday's matchup features two teams that are both struggling in a big way right now. Still, the over is definitely the play when it comes to the Astros and Nationals.

The defending champion Astros have lost five of their last six games, including dropping two out of three against the Guardians over the weekend. The Astros have caught a bad break when star outfielder Yordan Alvarez suffered an oblique strain and had to be placed on the injured list. Even without Alvarez, the Astros have more than enough firepower to put several runs on the board against the Nationals.

National starting pitcher Patrick Corbin has certainly had his fair share of struggles throughout the 2023 season. Corbin enters Tuesday's start with a 4-6 record and a 4.89 ERA. The left-hander has been brutal on the road this season as he's accumulated a staggering 5.72 ERA in five road starts on the year. Corbin has also yielded 12 earned runs across his last three starts and should continue to struggle against the Astros.

Key Trend: The over is 7-3-1 in the last 11 meetings.

White Sox at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. | TV: MLB Network

The Pick: Lance Lynn Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-131) -- It's been a season to forget for White Sox starter Lance Lynn. Entering Tuesday's outing, the veteran left-hander has a mind-boggling 6.72 ERA and has allowed 13 earned runs in just his last two starts. Unfortunately for Lynn, things aren't going to get any easier as he'll face the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Lynn has yielded at least four earned runs in eight of his 13 starts so far this season. He's also been a victim of the long ball, as he's surrendered four home runs over his last two starts. Short outings have been a trend for Lynn on the year, and facing a lethal Dodgers offense is a tall task. I'm not predicting many strikeouts in this one.

Key Trend: Lynn has registered five strikeouts or less in four of his last six starts