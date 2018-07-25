The Jonah Keri Podcast: Sean McIndoe
Jonah Keri talks to Sean McIndoe about the greatness of early-90s hockey and more
In this episode: Jonah Keri clears the neutral zone with hockey writer Sean McIndoe on the wild, early days of the NHL; self-serving owners who got bounced out of the league; the first-place team that never was; the legend of Rocket Richard; the greatness of early-90s hockey and the scourge of mid-90s hockey; why Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin would score 50 goals a game if they were transported 50 years back in time; and much more. Pre-order Sean's upcoming book, The Down Goes Brown History of the NHL, it's a really fun read!
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watson pleads no contest to DV charge
Watson was arrested after shoving his girlfriend at a Tennessee gas station in June
-
Offseason grades for all 31 NHL teams
Grading the offseason moves for all 31 NHL teams
-
Ducks revisit retro look, with a twist
The Mighty Duck is back ... sort of
-
Trump gives Putin an Ovechkin jersey
The U.S. and Russian presidents exchanged sports memorabilia at their Monday summit in Fin...
-
Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns
Emery, 35, spent time with the Senators, Flyers, Ducks and Blackhawks
-
Fleury signs big extension with Vegas
The 33-year-old veteran goalie signed a three-year, $21 million extension to stay in Vegas