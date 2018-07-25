The Jonah Keri Podcast: Sean McIndoe

Jonah Keri talks to Sean McIndoe about the greatness of early-90s hockey and more

In this episode: Jonah Keri clears the neutral zone with hockey writer Sean McIndoe on the wild, early days of the NHL; self-serving owners who got bounced out of the league; the first-place team that never was; the legend of Rocket Richard; the greatness of early-90s hockey and the scourge of mid-90s hockey; why Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin would score 50 goals a game if they were transported 50 years back in time; and much more. Pre-order Sean's upcoming book, The Down Goes Brown History of the NHL, it's a really fun read!

