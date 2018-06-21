The NHL Awards got super awkward with a flubbed card trick and a brutal snub from Anze Kopitar

Wednesday night's NHL Awards show was, essentially, a very odd mix of sincere, emotional moments on stage and awkward pre-planned bits that didn't really land. But by far the most awkward moment of the night came during the Frank J. Selke Trophy presentation.

Magician Darcy Oake, who is the son of Hockey Night In Canada's Scott Oake, was enlisted to emcee the event, which fittingly took place in Las Vegas. Oake performed a number of tricks throughout the night, most of which went off without a hitch. But then there was the Selke.

Oake used a card trick to announce the winner of the award, which goes to the best defensive forward in hockey, but things went awry. As the magician revealed the cards that were intended to show a picture of the winner -- Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar -- it was clear that they were not in the right order.

It looked like one of those grid puzzles where you're supposed to slide the pieces into their proper place to create an image, and it appeared that wasn't Oake's intention -- as he frantically and confusedly tried to rearrange them before Kopitar's name was announced.

Alas, it didn't happen for him. Kopitar awkwardly stood up and headed to the stage to receive his award, which prompted Oake to give up on his trick and just shake Kopitar's hand. But whoops! It was too late.

Oh my god the magician screwed up and then got snubbed by Kopitar 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gt8BGhFPus — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 21, 2018

I'm not sure what's more awkward, the flubbed card reveal or the brutal attempted handshake on the recovery, but when you put them back-to-back it's just an incredible showcase of cringe. So, you know, it's perfect for the mess that is the NHL Awards, an annual production that always seems to bring its fair share of painful attempts at personality.

In any case, I guess it was much better that Oake misfired on this trick than the one that involved him throwing a knife at the NHL's rookie of the year, Mat Barzal, on stage later in the show. Small victories!