The Noon Number: Braden Hole-y
4 - Number of times in his career that Braden Holtby has given up six goals in a game, including last night’s debacle in Nashville. The last time he did so was March 31 against Arizona, with the other two six-goal games both taking place in about a two-week span back in 2013 (PIT 1/19, TB 2/2).
Of the four games, however, last night was the first one in which he gave up more than four even-strength goals in a single game, giving up five en route to an early end to his evening.
