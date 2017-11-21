The Noon Number: Disciplinary Issues

A look at some leaky penalty killing

21 - Number of power-play goals given up by the Capitals so far this season, the most in the League.ust about one per game. Once one of the team’s strong suits, the Caps’ penalty kill has fallen to 76.7%, 26th in the League.

It certainly hasn’t helped that the team continues to take far too many penalties, including another five last night (with two power-play goals given up). The Caps have been shorthanded at least four times in a game in 17 of their first 22 contests, and have been shorthanded 90 times overall - second-most in the League, behind only Nashville (94).