The Noon Number: Dynamic Duo
A look at some recently reunited pals
9 - Number of points accumulated by Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom since the duo were reunited for Wednesday’s win over Ottawa. Ovechkin has racked up five goals (including a hat trick in Toronto), while Backstrom, as is his way, has four assists over that span.
The change hasn’t exactly hampered their former linemates much when it comes to point production, either. T.J. Oshie also has five points in his last three games (all assists), while Evgeny Kuznetsov has a goal and two assists and Jakub Vrana has three goals.
