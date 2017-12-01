The Noon Number: Evgeny Which Way

A look at some offensive outbursts by the team’s pass-first pivot

6 - Number of two-goal games for Evgeny Kuznetsov in his career so far, including last night’s pair of tallies in the Caps’ loss to the Kings (his second of the season). All six of his multi-goal performances have taken place over the last three seasons, the third-highest total over that span behind T.J. Oshie (12) and, of course, Alex Ovechkin (15).

Last night also marked Kuznetsov’s 49th career multi-point game, which trails only Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom (tied with 88) for most on the team since his NHL debut back in 2013-14. Kuznetsov and Backstrom lead the team with 43 multi-point games apiece over the last three seasons, and rank in the League’s top 15 in that department.